Edmonton Oilers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Edmonton Oilers players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Connor McDavid, F

NHL.com point projection: 135

Since 2021-22, McDavid leads the NHL in points (508 in 305 games), assists (342) and power-play points (190); he has also quietly covered other popular fantasy categories such as shots on goal (1,125; sixth) and game-winning goals (28; tied for eighth) over that span. Despite being limited to 67 games last season, McDavid (26 goals, 74 assists) had his fifth straight and eighth career 100-point season; only Wayne Gretzky (15) and Mario Lemieux (10) have more 100-point seasons in NHL history. At 28, McDavid remains in the prime of his career and a consensus top-two fantasy player, regardless of format.