Inside look at Vegas Golden Knights

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Vegas Golden Knights are going for it again.

They have been one of the most aggressive and successful organizations since entering the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18, and now they have added another star in Mitch Marner.

"With every signing that we make, with every decision that we make, it's about building a team that can win the Stanley Cup," general manager Kelly McCrimmon said.

Marner is a top two-way forward. He was fifth in the League with an NHL career-high 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season.

The 28-year-old signed an eight-year, $96 million contract as part of a sign-and-trade deal July 1. He left his hometown of Toronto and a hockey-mad market after the Maple Leafs won two series in nine Stanley Cup Playoff appearances in nine seasons.

The Golden Knights have won 10 series in seven playoff appearances through their eight seasons in the League. They won the Cup in 2023 and are trying to climb back on top after being eliminated in the Western Conference First Round in 2024 and the second round last season.

"We have lots of pressure here," McCrimmon said. "We internally have pressure on our team. We want to win. Our guys put pressure on themselves as much as players on any other team."

Vegas is where Marner wants to be.

"You want to be in a place where you want to win," Marner said. "That's the whole goal of why we do this. You want to hoist that Stanley Cup. This team has shown that they can do it. I'm lucky enough to now hopefully bring another piece in to help bring it back here.

"I think we put the most pressure on ourselves as hockey players. That's how we play the game. We want to win every single night. You want to win every battle. You want to win anything you can all the time."