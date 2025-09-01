Inside look at Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have gotten serious and hope the addition of center Jonathan Toews brings them closer to the Stanley Cup this season.

The 37-year-old Winnipeg native, nicknamed Captain Serious, returns home after not playing in the NHL the past two seasons, signing a one-year contract July 1.

"The first thing is that it's exciting to hear that he feels he's healthy and then to hear that he wants to play, that was an exciting moment there," general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said July 4. "I can't tell you it was smooth sailing to try to get him back (to Winnipeg) -- there were lots of teams that threw their hats in the ring -- but we were confident that we would be someone that he would want to play for."

Toews missed the entire 2020-21 season with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome and battled the effects of long COVID-19 in 2022-23, last playing with the Chicago Blackhawks on April 13, 2023.

"There was a little while where I didn't want to give too much thought to hockey and tried to get it off my mind," Toews said July 4, "but as I got closer and started thinking I can play again, it was hard to see myself wearing any other jersey."