NHL EDGE stats leaders for Washington Capitals

• Long-range goals

Ovechkin: 5 (99th percentile, led forwards)

Dylan Strome: 4 (99th percentile; tied for second among forwards)

Chychrun: 4 (92nd percentile among defensemen)

Washington was the second-highest scoring team in the NHL in terms of goals per game lat season at 3.49 (trailing only Tampa Bay Lightning's 3.56), and it was its highest total since averaging 3.82 goals per game in 2009-10. The Capitals led the Eastern Conference in third-period goals (105; third in NHL) and led the League in comeback wins (25).

2. Midrange save percentage of Thompson, Lindgren

Logan Thompson ranked tied for sixth in midrange save percentage (.912) last season and finished among the League leaders in goal differential (plus-61; third) and percentage of games with greater than a .900 save percentage (59.5; ninth). Thompson, who finished fourth in voting for the Vezina Trophy as top goalie in the NHL, also had the best save percentage in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (.917 in 10 games; minimum five games played). Though Washington was eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Second Round, Thompson proved he can shoulder a heavy workload (matched NHL career-high with 42 starts) and won the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.

One of the few qualified NHL goalies to rank higher than Thompson in midrange save percentage was the other half of the Capitals' elite goalie tandem, Charlie Lindgren (.914; fourth). Washington tied for the eighth fewest goals-against per game (2.79) last season and had a 31-1-1 record (.939 points percentage) when leading after the second period.