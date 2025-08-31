NHL EDGE stats leaders for Washington Capitals

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Washington Capitals:
1. Goals by location
The Capitals were the only team in the NHL to rank in the top eight in goals from each major shot location region last season; Washington was fifth in high-danger goals (137), eighth in midrange goals (85) and tied for third in long-range goals (23). They had several standouts ranked in the 90th percentile or higher at their positions in high-danger goals by shot location:
• High-danger goals
- Tom Wilson: 22 (98th percentile; tied for ninth among forwards)
• Midrange goals
- Alex Ovechkin: 15 (98th percentile; tied for ninth among forwards)
- Jakob Chychrun: 11 (99th percentile; second among defensemen)
- Aliaksei Protas: 11 (93rd percentile among forwards)