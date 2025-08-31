3 questions facing Washington Capitals

Production of third line, depth at wing among concerns

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Washington Capitals.

1. Will this be Alex Ovechkin’s final NHL season?

Ovechkin, the Capitals captain and the NHL all-time leader with 897 goals, will turn 40 on Sept. 17 and is entering the final season of the five-year contract he signed July 27, 2021. Washington has yet to speak with Ovechkin about whether he will play beyond this season, and general manager Chris Patrick said it will be up to the left wing whenever that discussion takes place.

Ovechkin continued to play at a high level last season, tying for third in the NHL with 44 goals despite missing 16 games because of a fractured left fibula. After scoring his 895th goal to pass Wayne Gretzky for most in NHL history on April 6 against the New York Islanders, he is closing in on becoming the first player to reach 900. He also is nine games from reaching 1,500, and with 1,623 points is 19 from passing Joe Sakic (1,641) for 10th in NHL history.

"It goes against every norm and the way you're projected to go in your career how productive he's been at 38 and 39," coach Spencer Carbery said. "So at 40, I don't doubt that he'll come back and be ready to hit the ground running once again."

2. Is Connor McMichael the answer to the third-line problem?

The Capitals (51-22-9) relied heavily on their top two lines, centered by Dylan Strome and Pierre-Luc Dubois, for offense and its fourth line, centered by Nic Dowd in a checking role, on the way to finishing first in the Eastern Conference last season. Getting consistent play and production from the third line was a challenge, though.

The Capitals will try spreading their offense across their top three lines this season by shifting McMichael, who set NHL career highs in goals (26), assists (31) and points (57) playing mostly wing on one of the top two lines, to center on the third line.

"You probably look at it and go, 'Well, he's the third-line center. Doesn't he deserve a little bit more opportunity than that?'" Carbery said. "I look at it as trying to balance out those top three lines. Last year we felt like our top six was [locked] in and we were always trying to find a combination on that third line to give us some good, reliable minutes and also be productive."

3. Do the Capitals have enough depth at wing?

McMichael shifting to third-line center to replace Lars Eller (signed with the Ottawa Senators) creates an opening for a wing on one of the top two lines. Washington also needs to fill wing spots on its third and fourth lines following the departures of Andrew Mangiapane (signed with the Edmonton Oilers) and Taylor Raddysh (signed with the New York Rangers).

Veteran Anthony Beauvillier, signed to a two-year contract July 3 after finishing last season with the Capitals, can play on any of the four lines, and Justin Sourdif, acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers on June 26, likely will slot into Raddysh's former spot at right wing on the fourth line. But the Capitals want to give young forwards such as Ryan Leonard, 20; Ivan Miroshnichenko, 21; Andrew Cristall, 20; and Hendrix Lapierre, 23, good looks in training camp.

Ethen Frank, 27, and Sonny Milano, 29, also are options.

