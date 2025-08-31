3 questions facing Washington Capitals

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Washington Capitals.

1. Will this be Alex Ovechkin’s final NHL season?

Ovechkin, the Capitals captain and the NHL all-time leader with 897 goals, will turn 40 on Sept. 17 and is entering the final season of the five-year contract he signed July 27, 2021. Washington has yet to speak with Ovechkin about whether he will play beyond this season, and general manager Chris Patrick said it will be up to the left wing whenever that discussion takes place.

Ovechkin continued to play at a high level last season, tying for third in the NHL with 44 goals despite missing 16 games because of a fractured left fibula. After scoring his 895th goal to pass Wayne Gretzky for most in NHL history on April 6 against the New York Islanders, he is closing in on becoming the first player to reach 900. He also is nine games from reaching 1,500, and with 1,623 points is 19 from passing Joe Sakic (1,641) for 10th in NHL history.

"It goes against every norm and the way you're projected to go in your career how productive he's been at 38 and 39," coach Spencer Carbery said. "So at 40, I don't doubt that he'll come back and be ready to hit the ground running once again."