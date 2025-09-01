NHL EDGE stats leaders for Winnipeg Jets

2. High-danger, midrange and long-range prowess

The Jets led the NHL in long-range goals (29) and long-range shooting percentage (5.6 percent), ranked third in high-danger goals (144) and finished ninth in high-danger shots on goal (631) last season.

Forward Mark Scheifele was tied for fourth in the NHL in high-danger goals (24) last season and ranked highly at his position in high-danger shots on goal (81; 96th percentile), midrange goals (11; 93rd percentile) and midrange shots on goal (51; 81st percentile). Forward Kyle Connor was tied for fourth in the League in midrange goals (17) and ranked fourth in midrange shots on goal (114). Connor also ranked among the leaders at forward in high-danger goals (16; 91st percentile), high-danger shots on goal (61; 87th percentile) and long-range goals (two; 93rd percentile).

Forward Gabriel Vilardi was tied for ninth in the NHL in high-danger goals (22) last season and finished in the 94th percentile at his position in high-danger shots on goal (74). Cole Perfetti finished in the 93rd percentile among forwards in long-range goals (two), and Nino Niederreiter, who ranked in the 95th percentile among forwards in top shot speed (94.74 mph) last season, also ranked among the leaders at his position in high-danger shots on goal (63; 89th percentile).

Winnipeg led the NHL in long-range goals among defensemen (20) last season, and defensemen Josh Morrissey and Neal Pionk were tied for fourth in the League in long-range goals (six).

Morrissey, who ranked in the 94th percentile among defensemen in offensive zone time percentage at all strengths (45.8 percent) last season, was tied for fifth at his position in high-danger goals (four) and ranked highly among defensemen in high-danger shots on goal (10; 91st percentile), midrange shots on goal (38; 93rd percentile) and long-range shots on goal (86; 93rd percentile). Pionk, who tied his NHL career high in goals (10) last season, ranked in the 90th percentile at his position in long-range shots on goal (76). Colin Miller, who finished in the 85th percentile among defensemen in long-range goals (three) last season, ranked third at his position and fourth in the entire NHL in max shot speed (103.08 mph).