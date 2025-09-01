As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Winnipeg Jets.
NHL EDGE stats leaders for Winnipeg Jets
Hellebuyck’s elite advanced metrics, high-danger prowess of Scheifele, Connor among highlights
1. Connor Hellebuyck’s elite advanced metrics
Hellebuyck, who was voted the Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s top goalie for the second consecutive season and third time in his career last season, became the fourth player at his position in the expansion era (since 1967-68) and first since Carey Price in 2014-15 to be voted the Hart Trophy winner as League MVP. The 32-year-old led the NHL (minimum 35 games played) in wins (47), goals-against average (2.00), save percentage (.925) and shutouts (eight) in 63 games (62 starts) last season.
Hellebuyck also finished among the League leaders in many elite metrics last season, including:
• Games started with a save percentage greater than .900: 44 (first)
• Percentage of games started with a save percentage greater than .900: 71.0 percent (first)
• Goal differential: plus-86 (first)
• Goal differential per 60: 1.38 (second)
• High-danger save percentage: .845 (fourth)
• High-danger saves: 337 (10th)
• Midrange save percentage: .911 (eighth)
• Midrange saves: 401 (eighth)
• Long-range saves: 418 (first)
2. High-danger, midrange and long-range prowess
The Jets led the NHL in long-range goals (29) and long-range shooting percentage (5.6 percent), ranked third in high-danger goals (144) and finished ninth in high-danger shots on goal (631) last season.
Forward Mark Scheifele was tied for fourth in the NHL in high-danger goals (24) last season and ranked highly at his position in high-danger shots on goal (81; 96th percentile), midrange goals (11; 93rd percentile) and midrange shots on goal (51; 81st percentile). Forward Kyle Connor was tied for fourth in the League in midrange goals (17) and ranked fourth in midrange shots on goal (114). Connor also ranked among the leaders at forward in high-danger goals (16; 91st percentile), high-danger shots on goal (61; 87th percentile) and long-range goals (two; 93rd percentile).
Forward Gabriel Vilardi was tied for ninth in the NHL in high-danger goals (22) last season and finished in the 94th percentile at his position in high-danger shots on goal (74). Cole Perfetti finished in the 93rd percentile among forwards in long-range goals (two), and Nino Niederreiter, who ranked in the 95th percentile among forwards in top shot speed (94.74 mph) last season, also ranked among the leaders at his position in high-danger shots on goal (63; 89th percentile).
Winnipeg led the NHL in long-range goals among defensemen (20) last season, and defensemen Josh Morrissey and Neal Pionk were tied for fourth in the League in long-range goals (six).
Morrissey, who ranked in the 94th percentile among defensemen in offensive zone time percentage at all strengths (45.8 percent) last season, was tied for fifth at his position in high-danger goals (four) and ranked highly among defensemen in high-danger shots on goal (10; 91st percentile), midrange shots on goal (38; 93rd percentile) and long-range shots on goal (86; 93rd percentile). Pionk, who tied his NHL career high in goals (10) last season, ranked in the 90th percentile at his position in long-range shots on goal (76). Colin Miller, who finished in the 85th percentile among defensemen in long-range goals (three) last season, ranked third at his position and fourth in the entire NHL in max shot speed (103.08 mph).
3. Skating speed and distance
The Jets ranked fifth among forwards in 22-plus mph speed bursts (89) last season and were led by forward Rasmus Kupari, who was fifth in the NHL in that category (35). Kupari finished in the 96th percentile among forwards in 20-plus mph bursts (213) and ranked fourth in the League in max skating speed (24.47 mph).
Morgan Barron, who ranked 10th in max skating speed (23.92 mph) among forwards last season, finished in the 95th percentile at his position in 22-plus mph bursts (17) and 90th percentile in 20-plus mph bursts (168).
Winnipeg ranked sixth in total miles skated at all strengths (3,769.94) and even strength (3,349.63) last season. Morrissey, who ranked in the 93rd percentile among defensemen in top skating speed (23.06 mph), finished sixth in the NHL and fifth among defensemen in total miles skated at all strengths (290.41), was fourth in the League in miles skated at even strength (250.02) and ranked in the 96th percentile among defensemen in total miles skated on the power play (33.01).
Scheifele ranked fourth at his position in total miles skated at all strengths (278.17) and was 10th in the NHL and third among forwards in total miles skated at even strength (241.39) last season. Scheifele also ranked highly among forwards in total miles skated on the power play (34.96; 95th percentile).
Connor, who ranked among the leaders at forward in 20-plus mph bursts (168; 90th percentile) and total miles skated on the power play (38.11; 97th percentile) last season, ranked highly at his position in total miles skated at all strengths (282.34; third) and even strength (234.16; fourth).