3 questions facing Philadelphia Flyers

1. How does the power play get better?

The Flyers have ranked in the bottom three in the NHL on the power play four straight seasons. Their 30th-place finish last season (15.0 percent) came after three consecutive seasons in last.

"I know it's a big eyesore," coach Rick Tocchet said.

But Tocchet feels the talent is in place and is confident the coaching staff will be able to put the players in position to succeed.

"There are some concepts that we believe that can help this power play," he said. "We believe there's certain situations we can put a guy like (Matvei) Michkov or a guy like (Trevor) Zegras. ... It's just not one or two guys. (Travis) Konecny, he's a guy that can play different positions; he can score goals, he's got a great one-timer.

“So, there's a lot of guys in there, (Tyson) Foerster, great hands around the net, so there's a lot of good attributes and characteristics of a good power play. It's just a matter of being a unit together."