3 questions facing Winnipeg Jets

1. How will the Jets make up for the loss of Nikolaj Ehlers?

The departure of Ehlers as a free agent to the Carolina Hurricanes has opened the door for some of Winnipeg's young offensive forwards to make an impact. Cole Perfetti, 23, had a strong third full NHL season with 50 points (18 goals, 32 assists) in 82 games, and forwards Brad Lambert, 21, and Nikita Chibrikov, 22, each will have an opportunity to make the team out of training camp.

If those players are able to produce, it will help mitigate the loss of Ehlers, who had 520 points (225 goals, 295 assists) in 674 games with Winnipeg over the past 10 seasons, including eight seasons with at least 20 goals. Winnipeg was tied for third in the NHL with 275 goals scored and should still have plenty of offensive power, but some new names on the score sheet would be welcomed by the Jets.