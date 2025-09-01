NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Winnipeg Jets.
3 questions facing Winnipeg Jets
Replacing production of Ehlers, Toews' impact among concerns
1. How will the Jets make up for the loss of Nikolaj Ehlers?
The departure of Ehlers as a free agent to the Carolina Hurricanes has opened the door for some of Winnipeg's young offensive forwards to make an impact. Cole Perfetti, 23, had a strong third full NHL season with 50 points (18 goals, 32 assists) in 82 games, and forwards Brad Lambert, 21, and Nikita Chibrikov, 22, each will have an opportunity to make the team out of training camp.
If those players are able to produce, it will help mitigate the loss of Ehlers, who had 520 points (225 goals, 295 assists) in 674 games with Winnipeg over the past 10 seasons, including eight seasons with at least 20 goals. Winnipeg was tied for third in the NHL with 275 goals scored and should still have plenty of offensive power, but some new names on the score sheet would be welcomed by the Jets.
2. What impact will Jonathan Toews have?
A three-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Chicago Blackhawks and two-time Olympic gold-medal winner with Canada, Toews undoubtably brings a winning pedigree to Winnipeg. The question for the veteran of 1,067 NHL regular-season games and 137 Stanley Cup Playoff games is how much he has left in the tank, particularly after not playing the past two seasons due to illness.
Having Toews around the dressing room will be beneficial to a team desperate to replicate its regular-season success in the playoffs. If he can also help the Jets by being a strong supporting member to a talented core and chip in offensively, they should be able to take another step forward this season.
3. Can Connor Hellebuyck put together another MVP season and carry it into the playoffs?
Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy as the top goalie in the NHL as well as the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP after going 47-12-3 with a 2.00 goals-against average, .925 save percentage and eight shutouts in 63 games (62 starts) in the regular season. But he was again unable to translate that to the postseason, going 6-7 with a 3.08 GAA and .866 save percentage in 13 playoff games.
Winnipeg's success will rely largely on Hellebuyck when it matters. He is 322-185-44 in the regular season in his career but just 24-34 in 58 postseason games. In his 10 NHL seasons, he has won four playoff series and only advanced past the second round once.