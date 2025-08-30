3 questions facing Vegas Golden Knights

NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Vegas Golden Knights.

1. Will Mitch Marner click with Jack Eichel?

If Marner and Eichel play together on the top line, that could create a problem.

"Somebody's going to have to shoot, right?" general manager Kelly McCrimmon said.

Ha. True. Each is an excellent passer. But Marner, acquired by the Golden Knights from the Toronto Maple Leafs in a sign-and-trade July 1, might look great on Eichel's wing.

"I think we both think the game at an elite level," Eichel said. "From talking to people who played with him in Toronto, I just think his hockey sense and creativity is on another level. Just trying to develop chemistry as quick as possible and be able to reach off each other. Yeah, it'll be great."

Marner said he's looking forward to it.

"[Eichel is] obviously an exceptional player, a guy that really moves well up and down the ice, both ends of the ice very responsible," Marner said. "At the same time, he's got a deadly shot with his vision and playmaking style as well. I'm very excited to start working with him and try to figure out the chemistry quickly and get that rolling."

2. How will the defense adjust without Alex Pietrangelo?

Pietrangelo played a key role on Vegas' Stanley Cup championship team in 2023 and led the Golden Knights in average ice time (22:24) last season. Now his NHL career likely has ended because of a lower-body injury.

Vegas also parted with Nicolas Hague and added Jeremy Lauzon.

"'Petro,' it's difficult,” defenseman Noah Hanifin said. "He's a Hall of Fame guy and just such a big presence in the locker room, a great player and leader, so losing someone like him hurts. But I think it's an opportunity now just for other guys to step up, and that's just the way it goes."

McCrimmon said the obvious candidate for more responsibility is Kaedan Korczak. The 24-year-old played 40 games for the Golden Knights and averaged 15:04 of ice time last season.

"He's going to be an every-night player that we are really confident can be," McCrimmon said of Korczak. "I know it was one of the things Alex brought up in conversations that I had with him, that that's what he thinks has to happen. [Pietrangelo] thinks he's ready to be a really good NHL player for a long time. So do we. I think he's really matured nicely."