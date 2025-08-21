Top prospects for Philadelphia Flyers

1. Alex Bump, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 133 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Western Michigan (NCAA): 42 GP, 23-24-47; Lehigh Valley (AHL): 2 GP, 1-2-3

Bump (6-foot, 195 pounds) led Western Michigan in goals and points to help the Broncos win the NCAA championship. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract April 15 and after making his pro debut in the American Hockey League, he scored two goals in seven Calder Cup Playoff games.

The 21-year-old is expected to begin the season in the NHL and could have a prominent role with Tyson Foerster questionable for the start of the season because of an elbow injury sustained during the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

"I think Bump has put himself into position, regardless of Foerster's injury, where he's going to be competing for a job," Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr said. "He's done everything we've asked him to, as far as his collegiate career, training, since we drafted him. And you can see the product out there for a young guy. So, he's not coming to camp to hope to play one day, he's coming to make the team."

Projected NHL arrival: This season