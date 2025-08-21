NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Philadelphia Flyers, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Philadelphia Flyers
Bump could have prominent role with Foerster questionable to start season; Martone set for Michigan State after junior hockey
© Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Alex Bump, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 133 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Western Michigan (NCAA): 42 GP, 23-24-47; Lehigh Valley (AHL): 2 GP, 1-2-3
Bump (6-foot, 195 pounds) led Western Michigan in goals and points to help the Broncos win the NCAA championship. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract April 15 and after making his pro debut in the American Hockey League, he scored two goals in seven Calder Cup Playoff games.
The 21-year-old is expected to begin the season in the NHL and could have a prominent role with Tyson Foerster questionable for the start of the season because of an elbow injury sustained during the 2025 IIHF World Championship.
"I think Bump has put himself into position, regardless of Foerster's injury, where he's going to be competing for a job," Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr said. "He's done everything we've asked him to, as far as his collegiate career, training, since we drafted him. And you can see the product out there for a young guy. So, he's not coming to camp to hope to play one day, he's coming to make the team."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Porter Martone, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 6 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Brampton (OHL): 57 GP, 37-61-98
Martone's size (6-3, 208) and skill allowed him to dominate in the Ontario Hockey League last season, where the 18-year-old tied for seventh in scoring and was Brampton's captain. He also got the chance to play for Canada at the World Championship, where he was held without a point in two games.
He'll test himself against older competition this season at Michigan State.
"I think once he gets with NHL players, he's going to stand out that much more," Flahr said. "I think he's a player that he's always looking around, learning. I think the pace of his game is going to have to pick up, but you see the hands, the vision, the ability to make plays that very few guys even on the big team can make."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
3. Jett Luchanko, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 13 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Philadelphia (NHL): 4, 0-0-0; Guelph (OHL): 46 GP, 21-35-56; Lehigh Valley (AHL): 9, 0-3-3
Luchanko (5-11, 180), who turned 19 on Thursday, made the Flyers' opening-night roster and was the youngest skater to play an NHL game last season. He was returned to the OHL after playing four games and finished the season with six assists in seven AHL playoff games.
He'll compete for a center spot during training camp or return for one more OHL season.
"I think just trying to stay consistent," Luchanko said. "Doing the things off the ice and on the ice to perform my best every day I come in. That's the biggest takeaway for me, just trying to be consistent and do the same things to be able to be that way."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
4. Oliver Bonk, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 22 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: London (OHL): 52 GP, 11-29-40
Bonk (6-2, 180) didn't have the gaudy offensive numbers he had in 2023-24, when he was fifth among OHL defensemen with 67 points (24 goals, 43 assists) in 60 games, but he played a giant role in London. His plus-28 rating led the OHL playoffs and he had two assists, and was a tournament-best plus-7 to help London win the Memorial Cup.
The 20-year-old will turn pro this season and have the chance to compete for an NHL spot during camp. His focus during the offseason has been adding strength to give himself the best chance to make that happen.
"Mentally I'm there and I understand what's happening out there, I'm not lost," he said. "But physically this summer you've got to get a lot bigger, put on some weight, get heavier, because you're not playing against 16-year-olds anymore that are young and light. You're going to be playing against some pretty heavy guys, so that's important."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
5. Spencer Gill, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 59 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Rimouski (QMJHL): 51, 6-29-35
An ankle injury ended Gill's season Feb. 28, but the 19-year-old still impressed with the growth in his all-around game, including a plus-30 rating that tied for sixth among Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League defensemen. Gill (6-4, 185) was traded to Blainville-Boisbriand on June 5 and should have a significant role on what's expected to be one of the top teams in the QMJHL this season.
Gill missed development time because of his injury, but said he was able to bulk up to 215 pounds, which has him feeling stronger on the ice.
"I think it's just still continuing to round out my game, keep getting faster, stronger, and just kind of keep executing plays and just kind of keep developing," Gill said.
Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28 season