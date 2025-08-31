Washington Capitals fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Ovechkin still top-20 candidate; Wilson provides category coverage; Thompson among best goalie options

By Troy Perlowitz
By Troy Perlowitz

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Washington Capitals players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Alex Ovechkin, F

NHL.com point projection: 64

Ovechkin (897 career goals), who broke Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record last season at the age of 39, ranked among the League leaders in goals (44; tied for third), goals per game (0.68; second, minimum 10 games), power-play goals (14; tied for fifth) and shots on goal per game (3.65; seventh, minimum 10 games). Despite playing 65 games, it was the 12th time in Ovechkin's 20 NHL seasons that he ranked among the League's top three in goals, tying Gordie Howe for the most in League history. While Ovechkin's record-setting season combined his highest shooting percentage (18.6 percent) with his lowest average ice time per game (17:43), he remains a fringe top-20 overall player in fantasy given his consistently high shot volume and power-play prowess.

The GR8 Chase: Ovechkin rips home a PPG for his 895th career goal

2. Tom Wilson, F

NHL.com point projection: 65

Wilson set NHL career highs in goals (33; tied for 26th in NHL), assists (32), points (65) and power-play goals (11) last season. Wilson's fantasy floor is even further elevated given his category coverage; he was the only 30-goal scorer in the League last season with more than 200 hits (233; 13th among forwards) and one of only five at his position to add more than 70 blocked shots (71; tied for 22nd among forwards). Wilson benefits from a solid lineup placement in Washington's top-six forward group and top power play, which makes him a top-50 overall fantasy option.

WSH@BUF: Wilson buries the slap shot PPG to tie the game at 1 in the 1st

3. Logan Thompson, G

NHL.com win projection: 30

Among goalies to play at least 30 games last season, Thompson ranked in the top 10 of wins (31; tied for sixth), save percentage (.910; tied for seventh) and goals-against average (2.49; seventh). Thompson earned at least one point for the Capitals in 37 of his 43 games, joining Linus Ullmark (2022-23 with Boston Bruins) and Chris Osgood (1995-96 with Detroit Red Wings) as the only goalies in the past 35 seasons to win at least 30 games while losing six or fewer in regulation. Thompson remains the No. 1 option in a timeshare with Charlie Lindgren, and is a top-10 fantasy goalie attainable after the first three rounds in redraft leagues.

ANA@WSH: Thompson earns his first shutout as a member of the Capitals

4. Jakob Chychrun, D

NHL.com point projection: 50

In his first season with Washington, Chychrun set NHL career highs in goals (20 in 74 games), points (47) and multipoint games (12). Chychrun also ranked among the leaders at his position last season in game-winning goals (six; first), power-play goals (five; tied for second) and even-strength goals (15; tied for third). It was the second straight season he played in at least 70 games (82 in 2023-24 with Ottawa Senators) after not reaching that mark in any of his first seven NHL seasons. When healthy, Chychrun should be considered a top-15 fantasy player among defensemen and top-100 overall option.

WSH@PIT: Chychrun nets his second of the game

5. Dylan Strome, F

NHL.com point projection: 79

Strome has set NHL career highs in goals and points in each of his three seasons with the Capitals, including 29 goals (fourth on team) and 82 points (led team) last season. Strome benefits from strong lineup placement as Washington's No. 1 center alongside Ovechkin, as well as a spot on the top power play. He should be viewed as a top-100 overall player and top-70 at his position in fantasy.

WSH@NYI: Strome nets three goals to help Capitals defeat Islanders

Other WSH players on preseason fantasy draft lists:

Breakout candidates: Connor McMichael, F (point projection: 60); Rasmus Sandin, D (point projection: 37)

Bounce-back candidate: Anthony Beauvillier, F (point projection: 40)

Draft bargains: Aliaksei Protas, F (point projection: 61); Pierre-Luc Dubois, F, (point projection: 61)

Rookie to watch: Ryan Leonard, F (point projection: 46)

Blocks and hits specialist: Martin Fehervary, D

