Top prospects for Vegas Golden Knights

NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Vegas Golden Knights, according to NHL.com.

1. Trevor Connelly, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 19 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Henderson (AHL): 6 GP, 1-3-4; Providence (NCAA): 23 GP, 4-9-13

Connelly helped the United States win gold at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship with four points (one goal, three assists) in seven games. After a season at Providence, he joined Henderson of the American Hockey League.

"I just kind of learned a lot more how to play under pressure, just kind of really got good at that," Connelly said.

Connelly (6-foot-1) stayed in Las Vegas to train and weighed 172 pounds at Golden Knights development camp, up from 158 the year before. The 19-year-old likely will spend his first full pro season in Henderson.

"It's a unique skill set that we haven't seen in our organization as a draft pick necessarily for a while," Henderson coach Ryan Craig said. "He has a skill set, ability, to create off just about any opportunity. We want him to be an attacker. We want him, when he gets inside the dots, or inside the house, to look to attack. We don't want him to pass it in those situations. Be a shooter."

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28

2. Mathieu Cataford, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 77 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Rimouski (QMJHL): 54 GP, 19-45-64

Cataford (6-foot, 192) had one goal in five games for Canada at the World Junior Championship and 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 12 Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoff games for Rimouski.

The 20-year-old is a versatile, two-way player. He likely will spend his first full pro season in Henderson, where he played four games in 2023-24 after his junior team was eliminated from the playoffs.

"We just wanted him to practice with Henderson for a bit," Golden Knights director of player development Wil Nichol said. "Well, [Craig] put him in the lineup and couldn't take him out. That was two years ago. He gains the trust of a coach because he does everything the right way.

"I think he's going to do some really good things for Henderson this fall, no question."

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28

3. Carl Lindbom, G

How acquired: Selected with No. 222 pick in 2021 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Henderson (AHL): 36 GP, 18-15-3, 2.65 GAA, .912 SV%

Lindbom (6-1, 190) had a strong rookie season for Henderson in 2024-25. The 22-year-old should see a lot of playing time there again this season.

"He reads the play incredibly well," Nichol said. "Obviously he's got very good hand-eye [coordination]. He's got great hands, great quickness, all those things. But yeah, his ability to read the play [is excellent] and also just his timing. He won't retreat back into his crease too soon. He'll hold his ground.

"Yeah, Carl had a hell of a year last year, and I don't anticipate it to be any different this upcoming year. He's the real deal. There's no question about it."

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27

4. Matyas Sapovaliv, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 48 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Henderson (AHL): 71 GP, 11-8-19

The coaches were happy with Sapovaliv's first season in Henderson, especially under the circumstances.

"Sometimes because of injuries and things like that, he played, I think, a little bit higher up in the lineup than they thought he would have had we been healthy," Nichol said. "But that's also OK for someone's development. Just a very good 200-foot, two-way center. He's real good at net front on the power play and he's a very good penalty killer. He's another one, similar to Cataford, where he just gains the trust of a coach and a coaching staff, because he does everything the right way."

The 21-year-old said his focus still is on gaining strength, speed and quickness. Sapovaliv (6-4, 192) said he's putting on weight and already feels much stronger on the ice.

"I think that's helping me and will help me to my second pro season," he said.

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27

5. Tuomas Uronen, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 192 pick of 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Kingston (OHL): 63 GP, 38-52-90

Uronen (6-foot, 190) helped Finland win silver at the World Junior Championship with three points (two goals, one assist) in seven games and tied for the lead in scoring last season for Kingston of the Ontario Hockey League.

"He's got an elite shot, an elite release -- elite," Nichol said. "It's as good of a shot as we've had in any of our prospects since I've been with the organization from the start. And he, like a lot of young forwards, learned to play the right way."

The 20-year-old likely will play for Henderson this season.

"He's got a ton of momentum going," Nichol said. "He's done everything we've asked, and he's somebody that we're real excited to see."

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28