Vegas Golden Knights fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Vegas Golden Knights players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Jack Eichel, F

NHL.com point projection: 101

Eichel set NHL career highs in points (94; eighth in NHL), assists (66; sixth), power-play points (34; tied for seventh) and power-play assists (29; tied for third) in 77 games last season. The two-time 30-goal scorer had 28 goals last season, which marked the eighth time in his 10 seasons that he scored at least 24 goals. Eichel is tied for 11th in points per game (1.16) and seventh in shots on goal per game (3.65; minimum 10 games) during the past two seasons. The 28-year-old is a fringe top-10 forward in NHL.com's rankings with top-five upside overall.