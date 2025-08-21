Inside look at Philadelphia Flyers

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers.

Rick Tocchet understands what it's like to play winning hockey in Philadelphia from his time playing for the Flyers, including trips to the Stanley Cup Final in 1985 and 1987.

He hopes to bring that feeling back in his first season as their coach.

Tocchet was hired May 14 with the task of helping end Philadelphia's five-season Stanley Cup Playoff drought, matching the longest in team history (1989-94). He played 11 of his 18 NHL seasons for the Flyers after they chose him in the sixth round (No. 121) of the 1983 NHL Draft.

"I remember as a young guy coming over the Walt Whitman Bridge, driving in, and I'm like, I don't feel great, my legs feel (bad)," Tocchet said. "You're at the rink, you're trying to prepare yourself, you're trying to be that pro. Then you're on for warmup and you're skating around, and all of a sudden fans are screaming and yelling, and the National Anthem plays, fans are screaming and yelling. It's like, all of a sudden, man, my legs came back.

"I really believe the fans in Philadelphia really help players. ... Can we use the fans this year as juice? That's something that we want -- to get them on our side."