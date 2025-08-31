Top prospects for Washington Capitals

Leonard, Miroshnichenko can build on NHL experience; Hutson could make jump after NCAA season

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Washington Capitals, according to NHL.com.

1. Ryan Leonard, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 8 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Washington (NHL): 9 GP, 1-0-1; Boston College (NCAA): 37 GP, 30-19-49

One of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top NCAA men's ice hockey player, as a sophomore at Boston College last season, Leonard stepped directly into the Capitals lineup after signing his entry-level contract March 31. Though the 20-year-old didn't produce much offensively, he'll benefit from the experience, including eight Stanley Cup Playoff games (one assist). Leonard (6-foot, 192 pounds) will get a chance in training camp to earn a spot on one of Washington's top two lines.

"He's going to play in his first handful of regular-season games in October," general manager Chris Patrick said, "and it's going to feel way different than what he jumped into in April with just the pace and the compete level and how much time he has. So I think last season's experience is really going to help him, and he's going to be all the more comfortable coming into camp and the start of the regular season."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

Reflecting on Ryan Leonard's wild first week in the NHL

2. Ivan Miroshnichenko, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 20 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Washington (NHL): 18 GP, 1-3-4; Hershey (AHL): 53 GP, 23-19-42

Miroshnichenko played most of last season in the American Hockey League so he could play regularly in an offensive role. The 21-year-old responded by leading Hershey in goals and finishing third in points during the regular season, then had five points (three goals, two assists) in eight AHL playoff games. After having two seasons in North America to adjust, Miroshnichenko (6-1, 185) will compete in training camp for one of the openings in Washington's lineup at wing created by Connor McMichael shifting to center and the departures of Andrew Mangiapane (signed with the Edmonton Oilers) and Taylor Raddysh (signed with the New York Rangers).

"Our goal for him going down [to Hershey] was to show that he can be offensive, show that he can play on the power play," Patrick said. "Those are some of the things that we're going to need for him to do at the NHL level, so I think he worked hard to do that and was relatively successful from a production standpoint."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

3. Cole Hutson, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 43 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Boston University (NCAA): 39 GP, 14-34-48

Hutson could follow a path similar to that of brother Lane Hutson, who won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year with the Montreal Canadiens last season, and turn pro after completing his sophomore season at Boston University. As a freshman, the 19-year-old tied the University of Denver's Zeev Buium (now with the Minnesota Wild) for the NCAA scoring lead among defenseman to help BU reach the Frozen Four championship game before it lost 6-2 to Western Michigan. Hutson (5-10, 165) also was the first defenseman to lead the IIHF World Junior Championship in points, finishing with 11 (three goals, eight assists) in seven games to help the United States win its second consecutive gold medal.

"Coupled with his season last year for BU," Patrick said, "just how he looked at development camp, to me he was a guy that was out there screaming, 'I'm ready to come play for you right now,' in his actions and his play and the compete level he brought to every drill."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

wsh_32in32_prospects_inside

© Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

4. Andrew Cristall, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 40 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Kelowna (WHL): 28 GP, 26-34-60; Spokane (WHL): 29 GP, 22-50-72

After being one of Washington's final cuts from training camp last season, Cristall led the Western Hockey League in points (132) and was second in goals (48) and assists (84) in 57 games with Kelowna and Spokane. The 20-year-old will compete for one of the open wing spots in camp, but as a first-year pro he'll need to prove he can play regularly in the NHL at his size (5-10, 167).

"It will be interesting to see if he plays as free and open and effective as he did in previous preseasons," Patrick said. "If he does, he'll make it a tough decision on the coaches if they keep him up, or do they send him to Hershey?"

Projected NHL arrival: This season

5. Ilya Protas, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 75 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Windsor (OHL): 61 GP: 50-74-124

The brother of Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas, Ilya is coming off a breakout season in which he finished second in the Ontario Hockey League in points. Nicknamed Little Pro, Ilya (6-5, 198) is an inch shorter than Aliaksei (6-6, 247) and still growing.

Though Ilya is 19, he is eligible to play in the AHL because he was drafted out of the United States Hockey League (Des Moines), and Washington plans for him to begin the season with Hershey.

Projected NHL arrival: This season

