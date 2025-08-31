Top prospects for Washington Capitals

2. Ivan Miroshnichenko, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 20 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Washington (NHL): 18 GP, 1-3-4; Hershey (AHL): 53 GP, 23-19-42

Miroshnichenko played most of last season in the American Hockey League so he could play regularly in an offensive role. The 21-year-old responded by leading Hershey in goals and finishing third in points during the regular season, then had five points (three goals, two assists) in eight AHL playoff games. After having two seasons in North America to adjust, Miroshnichenko (6-1, 185) will compete in training camp for one of the openings in Washington's lineup at wing created by Connor McMichael shifting to center and the departures of Andrew Mangiapane (signed with the Edmonton Oilers) and Taylor Raddysh (signed with the New York Rangers).

"Our goal for him going down [to Hershey] was to show that he can be offensive, show that he can play on the power play," Patrick said. "Those are some of the things that we're going to need for him to do at the NHL level, so I think he worked hard to do that and was relatively successful from a production standpoint."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

3. Cole Hutson, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 43 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Boston University (NCAA): 39 GP, 14-34-48

Hutson could follow a path similar to that of brother Lane Hutson, who won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year with the Montreal Canadiens last season, and turn pro after completing his sophomore season at Boston University. As a freshman, the 19-year-old tied the University of Denver's Zeev Buium (now with the Minnesota Wild) for the NCAA scoring lead among defenseman to help BU reach the Frozen Four championship game before it lost 6-2 to Western Michigan. Hutson (5-10, 165) also was the first defenseman to lead the IIHF World Junior Championship in points, finishing with 11 (three goals, eight assists) in seven games to help the United States win its second consecutive gold medal.

"Coupled with his season last year for BU," Patrick said, "just how he looked at development camp, to me he was a guy that was out there screaming, 'I'm ready to come play for you right now,' in his actions and his play and the compete level he brought to every drill."

Projected NHL arrival: This season