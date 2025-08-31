Top prospects for Washington Capitals

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Washington Capitals, according to NHL.com.
1. Ryan Leonard, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 8 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Washington (NHL): 9 GP, 1-0-1; Boston College (NCAA): 37 GP, 30-19-49
One of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top NCAA men's ice hockey player, as a sophomore at Boston College last season, Leonard stepped directly into the Capitals lineup after signing his entry-level contract March 31. Though the 20-year-old didn't produce much offensively, he'll benefit from the experience, including eight Stanley Cup Playoff games (one assist). Leonard (6-foot, 192 pounds) will get a chance in training camp to earn a spot on one of Washington's top two lines.
"He's going to play in his first handful of regular-season games in October," general manager Chris Patrick said, "and it's going to feel way different than what he jumped into in April with just the pace and the compete level and how much time he has. So I think last season's experience is really going to help him, and he's going to be all the more comfortable coming into camp and the start of the regular season."
Projected NHL arrival: This season