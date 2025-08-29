Vancouver Canucks fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

2. Elias Pettersson , F

NHL.com point projection: 75

Before he scored 15 goals in 64 games last season, Pettersson had three straight 30-goal seasons, reaching an NHL career-high 39 in 80 games in 2022-23. He is a potential bounce-back candidate under first-year head coach Adam Foote and could lead Vancouver forwards in ice time if given a top-line, top power-play role. Pettersson is among NHL.com’s top 100 forwards and is also capable of covering hits and blocked shots; he was the only forward in the League with more than both 70 hits (74) and blocks (77) in fewer than 70 games last season.

3. Kiefer Sherwood, F

NHL.com point projection: 47

Sherwood set NHL career-highs in goals (19), assists (21), points (40) and ice time per game (14:53) last season. Though the 30-year-old proved he has offensive upside with greater usage (36 of his 40 points came at even strength), his fantasy value comes by way of elite category coverage. Since the NHL began tracking hits in 2005-06, Sherwood had the most hits (462 last season) of any player who also had at least 40 points in the same season.

4. Brock Boeser, F

NHL.com point projection: 57

Boeser, who signed a seven-year contract on July 1 to remain the longest-tenured Canucks player, is a five-time 50-point producer and has scored at least 20 goals in six of the past eight seasons. Boeser is a consistent scoring threat in a top-six, top power-play role and has been a reliable fantasy option who has played at least 70 games in each of the past four seasons. He is a potential draft bargain worth prioritizing anytime around the top 130 overall.