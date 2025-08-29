Vancouver Canucks fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Vancouver Canucks players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.
1. Quinn Hughes, D
NHL.com point projection: 86
Despite being limited to 68 games last season, Hughes led the Canucks and ranked highly among NHL defensemen in assists (60; tied for second), points (76; third), power-play points (29; third) and shots on goal (192; ninth). Since 2021-22, Hughes (1.03; 312 in 304 games) and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (1.14; 334 in 294 games) are the only defensemen in the League to average more than a point per game (minimum five games played). He is also the fourth player at his position to reach the 60-assist mark in four consecutive seasons, joining Bobby Orr (six), Ray Bourque (five) and Paul Coffey (five). Hughes is among the top three defensemen in fantasy as well, as a fringe top 15 overall player.