Vancouver Canucks fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Hughes among top overall players; Boeser potential draft bargain

Quinn Hughes VAN FANT 32 in 32

© Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

By Troy Perlowitz
@Troy_Perl NHL.com Staff Writer

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Vancouver Canucks players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Quinn Hughes, D

NHL.com point projection: 86

Despite being limited to 68 games last season, Hughes led the Canucks and ranked highly among NHL defensemen in assists (60; tied for second), points (76; third), power-play points (29; third) and shots on goal (192; ninth). Since 2021-22, Hughes (1.03; 312 in 304 games) and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (1.14; 334 in 294 games) are the only defensemen in the League to average more than a point per game (minimum five games played). He is also the fourth player at his position to reach the 60-assist mark in four consecutive seasons, joining Bobby Orr (six), Ray Bourque (five) and Paul Coffey (five). Hughes is among the top three defensemen in fantasy as well, as a fringe top 15 overall player.

VAN@NYR: Hughes notches 400th NHL point on Joshua's opening goal

2. Elias Pettersson , F

NHL.com point projection: 75

Before he scored 15 goals in 64 games last season, Pettersson had three straight 30-goal seasons, reaching an NHL career-high 39 in 80 games in 2022-23. He is a potential bounce-back candidate under first-year head coach Adam Foote and could lead Vancouver forwards in ice time if given a top-line, top power-play role. Pettersson is among NHL.com’s top 100 forwards and is also capable of covering hits and blocked shots; he was the only forward in the League with more than both 70 hits (74) and blocks (77) in fewer than 70 games last season.

3. Kiefer Sherwood, F

NHL.com point projection: 47

Sherwood set NHL career-highs in goals (19), assists (21), points (40) and ice time per game (14:53) last season. Though the 30-year-old proved he has offensive upside with greater usage (36 of his 40 points came at even strength), his fantasy value comes by way of elite category coverage. Since the NHL began tracking hits in 2005-06, Sherwood had the most hits (462 last season) of any player who also had at least 40 points in the same season.

4. Brock Boeser, F

NHL.com point projection: 57

Boeser, who signed a seven-year contract on July 1 to remain the longest-tenured Canucks player, is a five-time 50-point producer and has scored at least 20 goals in six of the past eight seasons. Boeser is a consistent scoring threat in a top-six, top power-play role and has been a reliable fantasy option who has played at least 70 games in each of the past four seasons. He is a potential draft bargain worth prioritizing anytime around the top 130 overall.

VAN@NYR: Boeser tucks puck by Shesterkin to tie the game at 3 in the 3rd

5. Jake DeBrusk, F

NHL.com point projection: 54

DeBrusk led Vancouver with an NHL career-high 28 goals last season, including 14 power-play goals, which tied for fifth in the League; he had scored a total of 13 power-play goals in the previous four seasons combined with the Boston Bruins. DeBrusk also brings strong hits coverage (at least 85 in each of the past three seasons), with the Canucks (2,213) ranking second in that category behind only the Florida Panthers (2,446). DeBrusk has 30-goal potential as a late-round steal if he remains healthy -- he played 82 games last season for the first time in his NHL career -- and sticks on the top line at even strength with exposure to Pettersson and Boeser.

Other VAN players on preseason fantasy draft lists:

Bounce-back candidate: Thatcher Demko, G (win projection: 24)

Breakout candidate: Filip Chytil, F (point projection: 47)

Deep sleeper: Kevin Lankinen, G (win projection: 15); Filip Hronek, D (point projection: 39)

Draft bargain: Conor Garland, F (point projection: 52)

Hits specialist: Evander Kane, F (point projection: 45)

32 in 32

Utah Mammoth fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for Utah Mammoth

Inside look at Utah Mammoth

3 questions facing Utah Mammoth

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Utah Mammoth

Inside look at Toronto Maple Leafs

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Toronto Maple Leafs

3 questions facing Toronto Maple Leafs

Top prospects for Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Inside look at Tampa Bay Lightning

3 questions facing Tampa Bay Lightning

Top prospects for Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Tampa Bay Lightning

Top prospects for St. Louis Blues

Inside look at St. Louis Blues

3 questions facing St. Louis Blues