Stenberg, Bjorck gaining valuable experience for Sweden at Summer Showcase

MINNEAPOLIS -- Ivar Stenberg and Viggo Bjorck have some unfinished business to attend to as they eye the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.
Each a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, Stenberg and Bjorck are still smarting a bit after Sweden's disappointing 7-0 loss to Canada in the final of the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship on May 3.
"It was a tough final," Stenberg said. "I want to replay it so many times in my head. ... I don't know, it was not good. I want some revenge."
The talented twosome had each scored a goal one day earlier in a dramatic 4-3 win against the United States in the semifinals.
"We just didn't play the way we wanted to in the final, and Canada played a lot better," Bjorck said. "We obviously wanted to win the gold, but it was a special tournament. It just didn't end the way we wanted it to."
Fast-forward almost three months, and Stenberg, a left-shot left wing, and Bjorck, a right-shot center, are competing again for Sweden at the World Junior Summer Showcase, an event that will help determine the country's 25-man roster for the 2026 WJC, which is scheduled to be held in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, from Dec. 26-Jan 5, 2026.
Stenberg and Bjorck have played on the same line on occasion in the opening two scrimmages for Sweden at Ridder Arena, with Stenberg, in fact, scoring a hat trick in a 5-2 win against USA Blue on Sunday.
"Ivar is super technical out there," Bjorck said. "Sometimes you watch the moves he does and you're like, 'Whoa, how did he manage to get hold of that puck?' He's very smart. I like playing with him because you know you're going to get the puck in good positions."