Stenberg, Bjorck gaining valuable experience for Sweden at Summer Showcase

MINNEAPOLIS -- Ivar Stenberg and Viggo Bjorck have some unfinished business to attend to as they eye the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Each a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, Stenberg and Bjorck are still smarting a bit after Sweden's disappointing 7-0 loss to Canada in the final of the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship on May 3.

"It was a tough final," Stenberg said. "I want to replay it so many times in my head. ... I don't know, it was not good. I want some revenge."

The talented twosome had each scored a goal one day earlier in a dramatic 4-3 win against the United States in the semifinals.

"We just didn't play the way we wanted to in the final, and Canada played a lot better," Bjorck said. "We obviously wanted to win the gold, but it was a special tournament. It just didn't end the way we wanted it to."

Fast-forward almost three months, and Stenberg, a left-shot left wing, and Bjorck, a right-shot center, are competing again for Sweden at the World Junior Summer Showcase, an event that will help determine the country's 25-man roster for the 2026 WJC, which is scheduled to be held in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, from Dec. 26-Jan 5, 2026.

Stenberg and Bjorck have played on the same line on occasion in the opening two scrimmages for Sweden at Ridder Arena, with Stenberg, in fact, scoring a hat trick in a 5-2 win against USA Blue on Sunday.

"Ivar is super technical out there," Bjorck said. "Sometimes you watch the moves he does and you're like, 'Whoa, how did he manage to get hold of that puck?' He's very smart. I like playing with him because you know you're going to get the puck in good positions."

Stenberg has also been earning time on the top power-play unit at the Summer Showcase, while Bjorck has been playing on the second unit.

"I've known both of them for a few years," said defenseman Sascha Boumedienne, who was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round (No. 28) of the 2025 NHL Draft and is also auditioning for a roster spot this week. "Viggo has a real mature brain, plays like a pro. He can play any area of the ice and do it really well and you can kind of rely on him whenever you need a play.

"Ivar had an unreal playoff performance for (Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League). He has an unreal skill set, a big toolbox and sees the ice really well. Guys kind of want to be around not just to play with him, but learn from him."

Sweden coach Magnus Havelid is glad to be getting a chance to experience firsthand what Stenberg and Bjorck can do on the ice.

"It's the first time I'm working with both players, actually," he said. "That's always a good experience for us and for them to play in these kind of preseason games. They can both play penalty kill and power play, all different situations.

"I think Ivar can play some center, but Viggo is more comfortable playing center. I know he can be on the wing as well. Ivar might have a little more power in his legs. Viggo has good instincts out there."

Bjorck (5-foot-9, 171 pounds), who won't turn 18 until March 12, 2026, had 74 points (27 goals, 47 assists) in 42 games for Djurgardens last season, setting the record in the J20 Nationell. He then had eight points (four goals, four assists) in seven games for Sweden at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship.

"I prefer center but can play wing as well," Bjorck said. "I want to play with confidence every shift, link up with my linemates on the ice. When I'm passing the puck a lot, getting my teammates involved, that's when I'm at my best."

Bjorck added that he feels fortunate to be playing in the Summer Showcase with his older brother, Wilson, who was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round (No. 143) of the 2025 draft.

"He's been a super influence on me and we're really close as brothers," Viggo said. "We've been doing everything when we're growing up together, so it's really nice to be able to play for your country with him."

Stenberg (5-10, 179), who will turn 18 on Sept. 30, was dominant with Frolunda in the J20 Nationell last season, getting 53 points (26 goals, 27 assists) in 27 games. His efforts earned him a promotion to Frolunda's team in the Swedish Hockey League, where he had three points (one goal, two assists) in 25 regular-season games and six points (three goals, three assists) in 12 playoff games.

Stenberg followed that up by ranking third among all players at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship with 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in seven games.

"I'm at my best when I'm working hard, playing with some swag and skills," Stenberg said. "I enjoy watching (Ottawa Senators forward) Tim Stutzle. I think he's a really good two-way forward. He's really good with the puck and likes to be where it happens."

