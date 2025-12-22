The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship marks the 50th anniversary of the annual 10-nation tournament featuring many of the best under-20 players in the world. It will be held at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, home to the Minnesota Wild, and 3M Arena at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5. Follow NHL.com for all the sights and stories.
World Junior Championship all-time roster draft
Forsberg, Gretzky, Bure, Mogilny, Bedard lead selections by NHL.com
© Getty Images
The annual IIHF World Junior Championship has served as a showcase for elite under-20 players from around the world for 50 years.
It's provided a launching pad for NHL stars past and present, from Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Auston Matthews and Nathan MacKinnon to 48 players who went on to reach the Hockey Hall of Fame, a list that includes Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Nicklas Lidstrom, Joe Sakic and Henrik Lundqvist.
But across all those years and all those superstar players, what would an all-time World Junior Championship team look like?
NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman and senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale decided to find out with the ultimate World Junior Championship Fantasy Draft.
Each writer was tasked with selecting his own team of 20 -- 12 forwards, six defensemen and two goalies -- based solely on their WJC accomplishments.
Morreale won the coin flip and had the first choice:
1. Peter Forsberg, C, Sweden (1992, 1993)
Morreale -- Forsberg was as smooth a skater as we've ever witnessed and flat-out unstoppable at World Juniors. He's the all-time scoring leader at the event with 42 points (10 goals, 32 assists) in 14 games during two tournaments, averaging 3.00 points per game. He finished second in scoring in the 1992 WJC with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in seven games and set a single tournament record for points (31) and assists (24) in seven games in 1993, helping Sweden capture a silver medal each year.
2. Wayne Gretzky, C, Canada (1978)
Kimelman -- Forsberg was an easy choice for the No. 1 pick. But buddy, they didn't call him "The Great One" just because of what he did in the NHL. A 16-year-old Gretzky led the 1978 WJC with 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in six games and was named the tournament's best forward. His average of 2.83 points per game is the best for anyone ever to play for Canada at the WJC, and despite playing just once, he's tied for 16th all-time in scoring for Canada. He can center my top WJC line for sure.
3. Pavel Bure, RW, Soviet Union (1989, 1990, 1991)
Morreale -- A no-brainer choosing Gretzky, Adam. With my next pick, I wanted to ensure "Peter the Great" would have a bona fide wingman, and I couldn't help going with the "Russian Rocket." Bure is the most prolific goal-scorer to play in the World Juniors, with his 27 goals in 21 games the most in WJC history. He had 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in seven games to lead the Soviet Union to a gold medal in 1989 and followed with back-to-back silver medal-winning efforts in 1990 (10 points; seven goals, three assists) and 1991 (15 points; 12 goals, three assists).
4. Alexander Mogilny, RW, Soviet Union (1987, 1988, 1989)
Kimelman -- You found your elite scoring wing, I found mine with Mogilny, who won gold and a silver in three tournaments. The 1988 WJC was his best of the three. He led all players with 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in seven games, which still ranks as the best single-tournament total for any Soviet/Russian player, and he was named the tournament's best forward as the Soviet Union finished second. At the 1989 WJC he scored seven goals in seven games to help the Soviets win gold.
5. Connor Bedard, C, Canada (2022, 2023)
Morreale -- The pressure and the big stage didn't keep Bedard from achieving his goals and helping Canada to back-to-back gold medals. Bedard had one of the greatest single-tournament performances at the 2023 WJC, leading all players with 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in seven games and being voted most valuable player and best forward. His points and assists were a record for a Canada player, and he was tied for third in goals. His 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 14 games across two tournaments are tied with Eric Lindros for the most ever by a Canada player.
© Andy Devlin/Getty Images
6. Eric Lindros, C, Canada (1990, 1991, 1992)
Kimelman -- I'll take the most physically dominant junior player ever here. Lindros literally was a man against boys, measuring 6-foot-5, 220 pounds as a 17-year-old when he finished second in scoring at the 1991 WJC with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in seven games, was named the tournament's best forward and helped Canada win the gold medal. He also won a gold medal in 1990 when he scored four goals in seven games, at the time the second-most goals by a 16-year-old behind Gretzky's eight in 1978. I'm really liking my center depth here.
7. Patrice Bergeron, C, Canada (2005)
Morreale -- Lindros definitely was a handful, but I'll gladly take Canada's leading scorer and tournament MVP from 2005, perhaps the most revered group ever assembled by Canada. Bergeron led the tournament with 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in six games, was a tremendous leader, two-way force and mentor to his linemate, a then 17-year-old Crosby. Canada outscored opponents 41-7 in six straight wins, and Bergeron was a huge reason that all-star caliber group came together so well. He'll wear the 'C' for my team.
8. Viacheslav Fetisov, D, Soviet Union (1976, 1977, 1978)
Kimelman -- Championships are won with defense, so this feels like the right spot to select arguably the best WJC defenseman ever, a three-time gold medal winner and one of only two players to be named the tournament's best defenseman twice (1977, 1978). At the 1977 WJC he anchored a defense that allowed 19 goals in seven games, and had five points (three goals, two assists). He was even better at the 1978 WJC, when the Soviets allowed 16 goals in seven games, and Fetisov had eight points (three goals, five assists).
9. Carey Price, G, Canada (2007)
Morreale -- Oh yes, defense does win championships. But the great equalizer to every facet of this game is goaltending, and Price's brilliance in 2007 cannot be denied. He was named the tournament's best goaltender and most valuable player after going 6-0-0 with a 1.14 goals-against average, .961 save percentage and two shutouts in six games, leading Canada to a third straight championship during its run of five in a row. In a 4-2 win against Russia in the gold-medal game, he made 25 saves, and the only two goals he allowed were scored on the power play.
10. Alex Ovechkin, LW, Russia (2003, 2004, 2005)
Kimelman -- So wait, I get to put the two greatest goal-scorers in hockey history in the same lineup? I think I might be good at this general manager thing. As a 17-year-old in 2003, Ovechkin tied for the tournament lead with six goals in seven games and helped Russia win the gold medal. He scored five goals in six games in 2004, including one in the third period of Russia's 4-3 loss against Finland in the quarterfinals. Then in 2005 he again tied for the tournament lead in goals, this time with seven in six games, and was named the tournament's best forward as Russia won the silver medal. His 18 goals in 20 games are tied for the fourth most in WJC history.
© Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
11. Dion Phaneuf, D, Canada (2004, 2005)
Morreale -- I'll counter with perhaps the most intimidating defenseman ever to roam the blue line at World Juniors and who played a part in forcing Ovechkin to exit the gold-medal game in 2005 in the second period because of a shoulder injury. Phaneuf played a dominant role for Canada, which allowed just seven goals in six games. He provided size (listed at 6-2, 216 on the roster), strength, and leadership, and was named the tournament's best defenseman after he had six points (one goal, five assists). He also won a silver medal and was named to the WJC All-Star Team in 2004.
12. Alex Pietrangelo, D, Canada (2009, 2010)
Kimelman -- Some size on the back end is a good idea, but I'll opt for Pietrangelo, who won gold in 2009 (measuring 6-2, 204) and silver in 2010 (6-3, 207). He was a dominant presence in 2010, leading defensemen and finishing tied for third among all players with 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in six games. He had at least one point in all six, with three multipoint games. He tied a single-tournament scoring record for a Canada defenseman and was named the tournament's best defenseman.
13. Markus Naslund, LW, Sweden (1992, 1993)
Morreale -- As I look to fortify my forward lines, there's no better player to consider at this point than Naslund, one of the tournament's most prolific goal-scorers. He won back-to-back silver medals with Sweden while totaling 21 goals and 34 points in 14 games. He tied for the tournament lead with eight goals in seven games in 1992 and followed with a single-tournament record 13 goals in seven games in 1993, when he was named to the WJC All-Star Team.
14. Jaromir Jagr, RW, Czechoslovakia (1990)
Kimelman -- Naslund and Forsberg did make a dynamic duo. But I'll go for a player who didn't need a lot of help to rack up the points. Jagr only played once at the World Juniors, but he made it pretty remarkable. As a 17-year-old he was second among all players with 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in seven games, setting a mark for most points in a WJC by a 17-year-old until Bedard passed him in 2023. He was named to the tournament all-star team while helping Czechoslovakia to the second of its three straight bronze medals at the tournament.
© B Bennett/Getty Images
15. Doug Weight, C, United States (1991)
Morreale -- Weight is in that category of World Juniors dominance despite not earning a medal in his only appearance. He was the offensive engine for the U.S. in 1991, leading the tournament in scoring ahead of fellow stars Lindros and Bure to help the U.S. to a fourth-place finish. Weight brought his lunch pail each game and still holds U.S. records for assists (14), points (19) and points per game (2.71) in a single tournament, showcasing his elite talent and strength throughout and giving fans a glimpse of future stardom.
16. Esa Tikkanen, LW, Finland (1983, 1984, 1985)
Kimelman -- Before he became a world-class NHL pest, Tikkanen was a world-class offensive threat at three World Junior tournaments. His 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists) in 21 games are the most ever by a Finland player and the fourth most ever. He finished second for Finland with eight goals in seven games to win a silver medal in 1984, and in 1985 he made the tournament all-star team after he finished second among all players with 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in seven games. I'm sure a Tikkanen-Gretzky reunion would do wonders in our fantasy world.
17. Ryan Ellis, D, Canada (2009, 2010, 2011)
Morreale -- It's only fitting that the GM with the highest-scoring forward (Forsberg) in this exercise chooses the highest-scoring defenseman to create one heck of a power play. Ellis, who was great in transition, holds the scoring record for defensemen with 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 19 games. He won a gold medal and had seven points (one goal, six assists) in six games in 2009, won a silver medal and had eight points (one goal, seven assists) in six games as an alternate captain in 2010, and won another silver after he had 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in seven games as captain in 2011, when he was named the tournament's best defenseman and voted to a spot on the WJC All-Star Team.
18. Cole Hutson, D, United States (2025)
Kimelman -- Speaking of explosive offensive play, here's a great piece of trivia. Only one defenseman has outright led the WJC in scoring. Want to guess who? Yup, it's Hutson, who helped the U.S. win gold in 2025 with a tournament-best 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in seven games (Erik Johnson in 2007, Carlo Colaiacovo in 2003 and Hakan Nordin in 1981 tied for the lead). Hutson is a lock to be back for the 2026 WJC, and with a year of experience and even more skill, he's got a chance to surpass Ellis' all-time record. I'm thinking my team's power play could be pretty, pretty, pretty good as well.
© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
19. Robert Reichel, C, Czechoslovakia (1988, 1989, 1990)
Morreale -- Reichel ranks second all-time behind Forsberg in WJC scoring with 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) in 21 games. He was named the tournament's top forward and earned a spot on the WJC All-Star Team in 1990 after leading all players and setting a Czech record with 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in seven games. He won a second straight bronze medal that year while playing alongside Bobby Holik (six goals, five assists) and Jagr (five goals, 13 assists). He had eight points (four goals, four assists) in seven games at the 1989 WJC. The Czechs finished fourth at the 1988 World Juniors but Reichel's 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in seven games are the second-most ever by a 16-year-old, behind Gretzky.
20. Jordan Eberle, RW, Canada (2009, 2010)
Kimelman -- Big players are built for big moments, and there might not have been a better big-moment World Junior player than Eberle. His goal with five seconds left in the third period of the 2009 semifinals against Russia tied the game and nearly blew the roof off Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, and then he scored the winner in the shootout to keep Canada's drive for five straight gold medals alive. Against Sweden in the gold-medal game, he had the primary assist on P.K. Subban's goal 38 seconds into the first period and then scored an empty-net goal in the third as Canada won 5-1. In the championship game against the U.S. the next year, he scored twice in a 1:14 span in the final three minutes of the third period to get the game to overtime. Canada ended up losing 6-5, but Eberle was named the tournament's best forward and MVP, and tied for the lead with eight goals in six games. His 26 points (14 goals, 12 assists) in 12 games are tied for third all-time for Canada.
21. John Tavares, C, Canada (2008, 2009)
Morreale -- Eberle certainly was clutch, as was Tavares. In the New Year's Eve showdown with the United States in 2009, his hat trick helped Canada turn a 3-0 first-period deficit into a 7-4 win. He had 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in six games and earned tournament MVP and best forward as Canada won the gold medal. As a 17-year-old in 2008, he had five points (four goals, one assist) and a tournament-leading 79.3 percent face-off winning percentage in five games to help Canada win gold.
22. Michael Nylander, C, Sweden (1991, 1992)
Kimelman -- Nylander was one of the key parts of some legendary Sweden WJC teams, with 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 14 games across two tournaments. His breakout came in 1992 when he had a WJC-best 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in seven games and was voted the best forward as Sweden won the silver medal. At the time, it was the best single-tournament scoring output for a Sweden player; Forsberg and Nylander surpassed him at the 1993 WJC. With Gretzky, Lindros and Nylander, this is legendary center depth.
23. Trevor Zegras, C, United States (2020, 2021)
Morreale -- One of the smoothest playmakers to star at World Juniors, Zegras had 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 12 games, tied for the all-time U.S. lead with Jordan Schroeder, who had 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 19 games across three tournaments (2008-10). Zegras led the 2021 WJC in assists (11) and points (18) in seven games and was named MVP. Prior to the gold-medal game against Canada, Zegras publicly said his then-unbeaten rival was untested and expected his country to surprise them. He backed it up with a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win in Edmonton. His 18 points are one off Weight's single-tournament U.S. scoring record.
© JASON FRANSON/AP
24. Axel Sandin-Pellikka, D, Sweden (2023, 2024, 2025)
Kimelman -- Only two players have been named the best defenseman at the WJC twice and now I have them both. Sandin-Pellikka had six points (two goals, four assists) in seven games in 2024 to help Sweden win silver, and then in 2025 as Sweden's captain he tied for second among all players with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games. He had a limited role as a 17-year-old in 2023 with one assist in seven games. His 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 21 games is second all-time among Sweden defensemen, and tied for fifth among all WJC defensemen.
© Mathias Bergeld/Bildbyran/Sipa USA
25. Zach Werenski, D, United States (2015, 2016)
Morreale -- Named captain for the United States at the 2016 WJC, Werenski helped his country to a bronze medal by tying for the defensemen scoring lead with nine points (two goals, seven assists), and he had a plus-10 rating in seven games. He was voted the tournament's best defenseman and a spot on the WJC All-Star Team. He had two points (one goal, one assist) in five games as the U.S. finished fifth in 2015.
26. Brayden Schenn, C, Canada (2010, 2011)
Kimelman -- Schenn was on the wrong end of two brutal gold-medal game losses but still was an outstanding performer. In 2010 he had eight points (two goals, six assists) in six games but had to watch John Carlson's overtime winner for the U.S. Then in 2011 he led all players with 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in seven games, including a goal and an assist as Canada built a 3-0 lead after two periods against Russia in the championship game, only to watch Canada allow five in the third in a 5-3 loss. Despite how the tournament ended, Schenn was voted best forward and MVP.
27. Thomas Chabot, D, Canada (2016, 2017)
Morreale -- I'll never forget talking to a bruised and battered Chabot following Canada's 5-4 shootout loss against the United States in the gold-medal game in 2017. He had a goal and an assist, took three of Canada's 48 shots on goal, twice pulled pucks off his own goal line during overtime, was a plus-1 and played 62 shifts totaling 43:53 of ice time. It was one of the most incredible efforts I've ever seen in a losing effort in the title game at World Juniors. Chabot was named the tournament MVP and top defenseman, leading all players at his position in goals (four), points (10) and average ice time (26:14).
28. Jeremy Roenick, C, United States (1988, 1989)
Kimelman -- I'll add a bit of spice to the lineup with Roenick, who had 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 14 games across two tournaments, the most for a U.S. player until Jordan Schroeder passed him in his third WJC in 2010. The U.S. never finished higher than fifth in the two tournaments he played, but you can't hold that against Roenick. He led the U.S. with nine points (five goals, four assists) in seven games in 1988. In 1989 he led all players with 16 points in seven games, tied Bure for the most goals (eight) and was named to the tournament all-star team.
29. Troy Terry, RW, United States (2017)
Morreale -- Terry gets the nod for me here because, in addition to playing anywhere in my lineup, the kid simply had ice in his veins when it mattered most in his only World Juniors appearance. He went 3-for-3 in a seven-round shootout against Ilya Samsonov to lead the U.S. to a 4-3 semifinal win against Russia, and a day later scored the only shootout goal against Carter Hart in a 5-4 win against Canada in the gold-medal game. Terry played much of the tournament in a bottom-six role, yet finished with seven points (four goals, three assists) in seven games and was a major piece to the championship run.
© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
30. Mason McTavish, C, Canada (2022)
Kimelman -- McTavish had one of the most memorable all-around World Junior performances in 2022. As Canada's captain, he led all players with eight goals and 17 points and was voted the best forward and MVP. But the lasting memory will be the remarkable save he made at 2:10 of overtime against Finland in the gold-medal game. Finland defenseman Topi Niemela drove to the net and chipped a puck that bounced off goalie Dylan Garand and into the air. McTavish, standing next to the goal post, knocked the puck out of midair straight down onto the goal line, and then swept it out of the crease. Just 1:10 later, Kent Johnson scored the golden goal. If you only get to play one World Juniors, make it unforgettable, and that's what McTavish did at both ends of the ice.
© Andy Devlin/Getty Images
31. John Gibson, G, United States (2012, 2013)
Morreale -- Gibson was a brick wall for the U.S. at the 2013 WJC, finishing as the tournament MVP and its best goaltender. He capped a gold-medal run with 26 saves in a 3-1 win against Sweden in the championship game. Gibson was 5-2-0 with a 1.36 goals-against average, .955 save percentage and one shutout in seven games. His save percentage established a U.S. record (minimum three games), and his goals-against average ranks third, behind Al Montoya in 2004 (1.33) and Rick DiPietro in 2001 (1.33). Gibson allowed two goals on 92 shots in three medal-round games.
32. Vladimir Ruzicka, C, Czechoslovakia (1981, 1982, 1983)
Kimelman -- Ruzicka was one of the stars of the early days of the World Juniors, leading Czechoslovakia to the silver medal in 1982 and 1983. His breakout performance came in 1983 when he became the first player to reach 20 points at the World Juniors. His 12 goals were the most in a single tournament to that point, and in 43 years since then, the only player to score more was Naslund with 13 goals in 1993. Ruzicka also scored five goals in five games in 1981 and eight goals in seven games in 1982. His 25 goals in 19 games across three tournaments are second to Bure's 27 in 21 games.
33. Esa Keskinen, C, Finland (1984, 1985)
Morreale -- Keskinen never left Europe to pursue an NHL career but was legendary for Finland at World Juniors. In 1984, he led his country to a silver medal with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in seven games. In 1985, he set a Finland record and led the tournament with 14 assists and was tops among all skaters with 20 points in seven games. He is second on the all-time Finland list with 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 14 WJC games, four points behind Tikkanen, who played seven more games.
34. Devon Levi, G, Canada (2021)
Kimelman -- You're right, this is a World Junior team, not an NHL team, so Keskinen is a good call. And that's why for my first goalie I'm going with a player who hasn't made much of an NHL impact yet but who had one of the greatest World Junior performances ever. Levi had a shutout streak of 148:20 that included back-to-back shutouts of Czechia in the quarterfinals and Russia in the semifinals. His only loss was 2-0 against the U.S. in the gold-medal game, but Levi still was named the tournament's best goaltender after going 6-1-0 with a 0.75 goals-against average, .964 save percentage and three shutouts in seven games. He's tied for the most shutouts in a single WJC, and among goalies to play at least four games, he has the lowest GAA and the second highest save percentage.
35. Johnny Gaudreau, LW, United States (2013)
Morreale -- "Johnny Hockey" always will be in the hearts and minds of hockey fans, and this pick is in honor of one of the most thrilling, highlight-reel creating forwards we've seen. He played a pivotal role for the U.S. at the 2013 WJC, leading the tournament with seven goals and finishing tied for fifth with nine points in seven games on a line with J.T. Miller and Jimmy Vesey. He had two goals and an assist in a 5-1 win against Canada in the semifinals. Gaudreau was named to the WJC All-Star Team and was selected as one of the top three players for the U.S.
36. Olen Zellweger, D, Canada (2022, 2023)
Kimelman -- Zellweger was the defensive leader on back-to-back gold-medal teams at the 2022 and 2023 WJC, with a combined 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 14 games. In 2022 he led defensemen and was third among all players with 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in seven games, led Canada with an average ice time of 20:31 per game, was a plus-14 and was voted a spot on the tournament all-star team. In 2023 he had six assists in seven games and led Canada with an average ice time of 23:28 per game.
37. Jacob Trouba, D, United States (2012, 2013)
Morreale -- Trouba led defensemen in goals (four) and points (nine) in the 2013 WJC, when he was named the tournament's top defenseman and earned a spot on the WJC All-Star Team in a gold medal-winning performance for the U.S. He, Gibson and Gaudreau were voted by the U.S. coaches as the top three players for the team in the tournament. Defensively, Trouba's leadership, toughness and smarts along the blue line played a huge part in the U.S. allowing nine goals in seven games.
38. Cale Makar, D, Canada (2018)
Kimelman -- Makar played in the World Juniors once, but he made a bit of history during his time in the spotlight. He scored the first outdoor goal in WJC history, a first-period power-play goal against the United States on New Year's Eve at New Era Field -- now Highmark Stadium -- home of the Buffalo Bills. His three goals in seven games led defensemen and his eight points tied for the lead. He earned a spot on tournament all-star team as Canada won gold.
39. Reijo Ruotsalainen, D, Finland (1977, 1978, 1979, 1980)
Morreale -- I'm going old school for my final pick. Ruotsalainen was a major contributor to Finland's national junior team during a transitional era for Finnish hockey. He represented his country at four straight tournaments, starting as a 16-year-old in 1977 with five points (two goals, three assists) in seven games. He played a major part in Finland's first medal (silver) in tournament history in 1980, with seven points (four goals, three assists) in five games. He was named the tournament's best defenseman and was voted onto the WJC All-Star Team. His nine goals in 24 games across four tournaments are the most ever by a defenseman at the WJC, and his 21 points are second to Ellis (25).
40. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Russia (2012, 2013, 2014)
Kimelman -- While he never won gold, three medals in three tournaments (2012 silver, 2013 bronze, 2014 bronze) is pretty strong, which is why Vasilevskiy is my final pick. His .946 save percentage is the best all-time and his 10 wins and three shutouts are tied for second. He has a 1.89 GAA that is eighth, but the seven goalies ahead of him played between two and five games fewer than Vasilevskiy's 15. He began his WJC experience with a 163:17 shutout streak in his first three games at the 2012 tournament, and he capped it with 30 saves in a 2-1 win against Canada in the bronze-medal game in 2014.
TEAM MORREALE
Connor Bedard -- Peter Forsberg -- Pavel Bure
Robert Reichel -- Patrice Bergeron -- Markus Naslund
Doug Weight -- John Tavares -- Johnny Gaudreau
Trevor Zegras -- Esa Keskinen -- Troy Terry
Dion Phaneuf -- Ryan Ellis
Zach Werenski -- Jacob Trouba
Thomas Chabot -- Reijo Ruotsalainen
Carey Price
John Gibson
TEAM KIMELMAN
Esa Tikkanen -- Wayne Gretzky -- Alexander Mogilny
Alex Ovechkin -- Eric Lindros -- Jaromir Jagr
Brayden Schenn -- Michael Nylander -- Jordan Eberle
Mason McTavish -- Jeremy Roenick -- Vladimir Ruzicka
Viacheslav Fetisov -- Alex Pietrangelo
Cole Hutson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Olen Zellweger -- Cale Makar
Devon Levi
Andrei Vasilevskiy