Schaefer, McKenna headline Canada roster at World Junior Summer Showcase

MINNEAPOLIS -- A gathering of four countries consisting of many of the best under-20 hockey prospects in the world convene in the State of Hockey this week to officially begin the road to the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship with the World Junior Summer Showcase at Ridder Arena.

Players from the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden will get together for practices and games from Sunday to Aug. 2 in the first step toward selecting their teams for the 2026 WJC, to be played in Saint Paul and Minneapolis from Dec. 26-Jan 5, 2026.

Canada's roster includes 23 players chosen in the first round of the NHL draft. Additionally, left wing Gavin McKenna, who recently committed to Penn State for 2025-26, is going to be on the radar of every NHL scout and general manager in attendance as the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Among those invitees for Canada chosen among the top 15 in the NHL Draft: defensemen Sam Dickinson (No. 11, San Jose Sharks, 2024); Zayne Parekh (No. 9, Calgary Flames, 2024), and Matthew Schaefer (No. 1, New York Islanders, 2025), and forwards Berkly Catton (No. 8, Seattle Kraken, 2024), Braeden Cootes (No. 15, Vancouver Canucks, 2025), Benjamin Kindel (No. 11, Pittsburgh Penguins, 2025), Porter Martone (No. 6, Philadelphia Flyers, 2025), Michael Misa (No. 2, San Jose Sharks, 2025), and Jake O'Brien (No. 8, Seattle Kraken, 2025).

Schaefer, of Erie of the Ontario Hockey League, is champing at the bit for another shot to represent his country after he was injured during the first period of a 3-2 shootout loss to Latvia in the 2025 WJC on Dec. 27 after losing his balance chasing down a puck in the opponent's end before crashing into the right goal post with his left shoulder.

He had surgery Dec. 30 and did not play the remainder of the season. He was cleared for contact May 1.

Canada will have eight players returning from the team that finished fifth at the 2025 WJC: goalies Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) and Jack Ivankovic (Nashville Predators); defensemen Dickinson and Schaefer; and forwards Cole Beaudoin (Utah Mammoth), Catton, Martone and McKenna. Canada, which has placed fifth in the past two tournaments, will be coached by Dale Hunter of London (OHL).

The United States looks to win a third straight WJC gold medal for the first time. No team has won three straight tournaments since Canada won five in a row from 2005-09.

The U.S. will have 42 players at the summer showcase. Among them are nine first-round NHL draft picks, and nine from the team that won a gold medal in 2025: forwards James Hagens (Boston Bruins), Teddy Stiga (Nashville Predators), Trevor Connelly (Vegas Golden Knights), Cole Eiserman (New York Islanders), Max Plante (Detroit Red Wings) and Brodie Ziemer (Buffalo Sabres), and defensemen Cole Hutson (Washington Capitals), Logan Hensler (Ottawa Senators) and Adam Kleber (Buffalo Sabres).

Hutson led the U.S. and all defensemen at the tournament with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in seven games. Hagens tied for the U.S. lead with five goals in seven games and Stiga, his teammate at Boston College, scored in overtime against Finland in the gold-medal game.

USA Hockey will divide the players into two teams (USA White and USA Blue) for evaluation purposes.

Bob Motzko of the University of Minnesota will coach the U.S. after David Carle of the University of Denver had coached the previous two years. Motzko coached the U.S. to the gold medal at the 2017 WJC and bronze in 2018.

"The biggest thing is being able to form our identity ... this is an evaluation, it's messaging, evaluating this talent pool and it's the first step in the process," Motzko said. "It's getting the staff together. We'll have a plan to be aggressive, of course, but it's our messaging to the group.

"The returning group is an excellent mix of talent, toughness and character. These guys going into their second year (of World Juniors) ... those are the kids that take those big steps, like when we had Colin White and Charlie McAvoy (in 2017). Those are the critical players, the second-year players who are sophomores that take that next step."

Sweden, which lost to Czechia in the bronze-medal game at the 2025 WJC, will have a roster that includes top 2026 draft-eligible forwards Viggo Bjorck (5-foot-9, 171 pounds) and Ivar Stenberg (5-10, 179). Each is expected to be chosen in the first round.

Forward Victor Eklund (No. 16, New York Islanders, 2025), who had six points (two goals, four assists) and averaged 17:24 of ice time in seven games at the 2025 WJC, and center Anton Frondell (No. 3, Chicago Blackhawks, 2025) will not participate in the Summer Showcase. Each is expected to be part of the final WJC roster in December.

Finland will have seven players back from the team that won a silver medal at the 2025 WJC, including defenseman Aron Kiviharju (Minnesota Wild), who had three assists and averaged 21:17 of ice time in seven games while serving as captain. Goalie Petteri Rimpinen (Los Angeles Kings), named the best goalie of the 2025 WJC after winning five games and finishing with a 2.34 goals-against average and .933 save percentage, also returns.

Finland forwards Konsta Helenius (Buffalo Sabres) and Emil Hemming (Dallas Stars), each of whom played a pivotal role in the 2025 WJC, will not participate in the showcase but are expected to be named to the final roster in December.

The 2026 WJC will feature 10 teams split into two groups. The U.S. will play in Group A, along with Sweden, Slovakia, Switzerland and Germany, with preliminary-round games at Xcel Energy Center. Group B consists of Finland, Czechia, Canada, Latvia and Denmark, and will play preliminary-round games at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

WORLD JUNIOR SUMMER SHOWCASE ROSTERS

USA Team White

Coach: Bob Motzko

GOALIES: Caleb Heil, Madison, USHL (Tampa Bay Lightning); Nicholas Kempf, Notre Dame, NCAA (Washington Capitals); Patrick Quinlan, Sarnia, OHL (2026 draft eligible)

DEFENSEMEN: Blake Fiddler, Edmonton, WHL (Seattle Kraken); Elliott Groenewold, Quinnipiac, NCAA (Boston Bruins); Tanner Henricks, St. Cloud State, NCAA (Columbus Blue Jackets); Logan Hensler, Wisconsin, NCAA (Ottawa Senators); Cole Hutson, Boston University, NCAA (Washington Capitals); Jacob Rombach, Minnesota, NCAA (Nashville Predators); Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen, Michigan, NCAA (2026 draft eligible)

FORWARDS: Kristian Epperson, Denver, NCAA (Los Angeles Kings); James Hagens, Boston College, NCAA (Boston Bruins); William Horcoff, Michigan, NCAA (Pittsburgh Penguins); Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton, WHL (New York Islanders); Ryker Lee, Michigan State, NCAA (Nashville Predators); William Moore, Boston College, NCAA (Boston Bruins); Max Plante, Minnesota Duluth, NCAA (Detroit Red Wings); Cullen Potter, Arizona State, NCAA (Calgary Flames); Teddy Stiga, Boston College, NCAA (Nashville Predators); Mac Swanson, North Dakota, NCAA (Pittsburgh Penguins); Shane Vansaghi, Michigan State, NCAA (Philadelphia Flyers); Brodie Ziemer, Minnesota, NCAA (Buffalo Sabres)

USA Team Blue

Coach: Bob Motzko

GOALIES: Kambryn Hendrickson, Connecticut, NCAA (2026 draft eligible); John Parsons, Providence, NCAA (2026 draft eligible)

DEFENSEMEN: Henry Brzustewicz, London, OHL (Los Angeles Kings); EJ Emery, North Dakota, NCAA (New York Rangers); Caeden Herrington, Vermont, NCAA (Los Angeles Kings); Adam Kleber, Minnesota Duluth, NCAA (Buffalo Sabres); Luke Osburn, Wisconsin, NCAA (Buffalo Sabres); Will Skahan, Boston College, NCAA (Utah Mammoth); John Whipple, Minnesota, NCAA (Detroit Red Wings)

FORWARDS: Kamil Bednarik, Boston University, NCAA (New York Islanders); Trevor Connelly, Henderson, AHL (Vegas Golden Knights); Cole Eiserman, Boston University, NCAA (New York Islanders); Ben Kevan, Arizona State, NCAA (New Jersey Devils); Cole McKinney, Michigan, NCAA (San Jose Sharks); Mason Moe, Minnesota, NCAA (New Jersey Devils); John Mooney, Minnesota, NCAA (Montreal Canadiens); Jack Murtagh, Boston University, NCAA (Philadelphia Flyers); Aidan Park, Michigan, NCAA (Edmonton Oilers); AJ Spellacy, Windsor, OHL (Chicago Blackhawks); William Zellers, North Dakota, NCAA (Colorado Avalanche)

Canada

Coach: Dale Hunter

GOALIES: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon, WHL (Columbus Blue Jackets); Carter George, Owen Sound, OHL (Los Angeles Kings); Jack Ivankovic, Michigan, NCAA (Nashville Predators); Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George, WHL (San Jose Sharks)

DEFENSEMEN: Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie, OHL (New York Islanders); Harrison Brunicke, Kamloops, WHL (Pittsburgh Penguins); Ben Danford, Oshawa, OHL (Toronto Maple Leafs); Sam Dickinson, London, OHL (San Jose Sharks); Charlie Elick, Tri-City, WHL (Columbus Blue Jackets); Spencer Gill, Blainville-Boisbriand, QMJHL (Philadelphia Flyers); Henry Mews, Michigan, NCAA (Calgary Flames); Zayne Parekh, Calgary Flames; Owen Protz, Brantford, OHL (Montreal Canadiens); Cameron Reid, Kitchener, OHL (Nashville Predators); Matthew Schaefer, Erie, OHL (New York Islanders); Tarin Smith, Everett, WHL (Anaheim Ducks)

FORWARDS: Cole Beaudoin, Barrie, OHL (Utah Mammoth); Sacha Boisvert, Boston University, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks); Justin Carbonneau, Blainville-Boisbriand, QMJHL (St. Louis Blues); Berkly Catton, Spokane, WHL (Seattle Kraken); Braeden Cootes, Seattle, WHL (Vancouver Canucks); Michael Hage, Michigan, NCAA (Montreal Canadiens); Ollie Josephson, Red Deer, WHL (Seattle Kraken); Benjamin Kindel, Calgary, WHL (Pittsburgh Penguins); Cayden Lindstrom, Michigan State, NCAA (Columbus Blue Jackets); Brady Martin, Sault Ste. Marie, OHL (Nashville Predators); Porter Martone, Michigan State, NCAA (Philadelphia Flyers); Gavin McKenna, Penn State, NCAA (2026 draft eligible); Michael Misa, Saginaw, OHL (San Jose Sharks); Jake O'Brien, Brantford, OHL (Seattle Kraken); Terik Parascak, Prince George, WHL (Washington Capitals); Cole Reschny, North Dakota, NCAA (Calgary Flames); Ryder Ritchie, Boston University, NCAA (Minnesota Wild); Malcolm Spence, Michigan, NCAA (New York Rangers); Marek Vanacker, Brantford, OHL (Chicago Blackhawks); Carson Wetsch, Kelowna, WHL (San Jose Sharks)

Sweden

Coach: Magnus Havelid

GOALIES: Carl Axelsson, Austin, NAHL (2026 draft eligible); Love Harenstam, Sodertalje, SWE-2 (St. Louis Blues); Herman Liv, Almtuna, SWE-2 (2026 draft eligible);

DEFENSEMEN: Sascha Boumedienne, Boston University, NCAA (Winnipeg Jets); Gabriel Eliasson, Barrie, OHL (Ottawa Senators); Alfons Freij, Timra, SWE (Winnipeg Jets); Viggo Gustafsson, AIK, SWE-2 (Nashville Predators); Victor Johansson, Leksand, SWE (Toronto Maple Leafs); Carl-Otto Magnusson, Frolunda Jr., SWE-JR (2026 draft eligible); Felix Ohrqvist, Linkoping, SWE (2026 draft eligible); Leo Sahlin Wallenius, Vaxjo, SWE (San Jose Sharks);

FORWARDS: Jack Berglund, Farjestad, SWE (Philadelphia Flyers); Viggo Bjorck, Djurgarden Jr., SWE-Jr. (2026 draft eligible); Wilson Bjorck, Colorado College, NCAA (Vancouver Canucks); Liam Danielsson, Orebro, SWE (2026 draft eligible); Filip Ekberg, Ottawa, OHL (Carolina Hurricanes); Linus Eriksson, Timra, SWE (Florida Panthers); Melvin Fernstrom, Orebro, SWE (Pittsburgh Penguins); Eddie Genborg, Timra, SWE (Detroit Red Wings); Valter Lindberg, Skelleftea, SWE (2026 draft eligible); Eric Nilson, Michigan State, NCAA (Anaheim Ducks); Viggo Nordlund, Oskarshamn, SWE-2 (Carolina Hurricanes); Lucas Pettersson, Brynas, SWE (Anaheim Ducks); Ivar Stenberg, Frolunda, SWE (2026 draft eligible); Alexander Zetterberg, Minnesota State, NCAA (2026 draft eligible)

Finland

Coach: Lauri Mikkola

GOALIES: Patrik Kerkola, KalPa, FIN (2026 draft eligible); Petteri Rimpinen, K-Espoo, FIN (Los Angeles Kings); Kim Saarinen, HPK, FIN (Seattle Kraken)

DEFENSEMEN: Lasse Boelius, Assat, FIN (Anaheim Ducks); Mitja Jokinen, TPS, FIN (2026 draft eligible); Aron Kiviharju, HIFK, FIN (Minnesota Wild); Veikka Mononen, KalPa, FIN (2026 draft eligible); Daniel Nieminen, Pelicans, FIN (Nashville Predators); Niklas Nykyri, HIFK, FIN (2026 draft eligible); Julius Saari, Erie, OHL (2026 draft eligible); Sebastian Soini, Ilves, FIN (Minnesota Wild)

FORWARDS: Atte Joki, Lukko, FIN (Dallas Stars); Onni Kalto, Oshawa, OHL (2026 draft eligible); Anton Kettunen, Pelicans Jr., FIN-JR (2026 draft eligible); Aatos Koivu, TPS, FIN (Montreal Canadiens); Jasper Kuhta, Ottawa, OHL (2026 draft eligible); Benjamin Pietila, Karpat, FIN (2026 draft eligible); Kasper Pikkarainen, TPS, FIN (New Jersey Devils); Akseli Pulkkanen, KalPa, FIN (2026 draft eligible); Veeti Rasanen, Jokerit, FIN-2 (2026 draft eligible); Heikki Ruohonen, Harvard, NCAA (Philadelphia Flyers); Joona Saarelainen, KalPa, FIN (Tampa Bay Lightning); Leo Tuuva, Lukko, FIN (2026 draft eligible); Matias Vanhanen, Everett, WHL (2026 draft eligible); Roope Vesterinen, HPK, FIN (2026 draft eligible); Max Westergard, Frolunda, SWE (Philadelphia Flyers)