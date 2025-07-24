Potter has DNA to be ‘something special’ as Flames prospect 

CALGARY -- Cullen Potter might have one of the more unique comparables among the 2025 NHL Draft class.
His mother is U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Jenny Schmidgall-Potter.
"I haven't watched too much tape, but just at the outdoor rinks I definitely probably mimic some of her stuff," said Potter, who grew up around the game but didn't play organized hockey until he was 11. "I think some people that watched her play say I mimic her a little bit.
"(She's) always been there to support me. That's the biggest influence she's had on me. She's my mom and she's my hockey coach at the same time. Having someone there to support me through everything in life and in hockey is something special. I'm super thankful for her."
The 18-year-old forward, selected in the first round (No. 32) by the Calgary Flames, led all NCAA players eligible for this year’s draft with 13 goals as a freshman at Arizona State University, and was second with 22 points in 35 games last season, trailing only James Hagens of Boston College, who had 37 points (11 goals, 26 points) in 37 games. Hagens was selected No. 7 by the Boston Bruins.
Potter's prowess on the production front further proves the comparison.
Schmidgall-Potter, who medaled in four straight Olympics and helped Team USA to gold at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, is the United States' all-time leading scorer and third all-time in Olympic play with 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 21 games.
At the World Championship level, she ranks fifth all-time among U.S.-born skaters and is 11th with 61 points (23 goals, 38 assists) in 50 career games, earning four golds and six silvers along the way.
Hard for even the youngest of Potters to not notice that kind of hardware haul.
"I'd open the backpack and look at them, which is pretty cool," Potter said. "She's telling me not to scratch them up. It's definitely cool to see Olympic gold medals and silver medals and stuff like that."