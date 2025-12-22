NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 22

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 23

Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs (4 p.m. ET; SNO, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX)

This will be a battle of two No. 1 draft picks and stars for their respective teams and countries heading into the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Sidney Crosby, who was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft and will play for Canada, became the Penguins' all-time scoring leader with a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. The Penguins (15-11-9) are looking to looking to build off the win after ending their eight-game losing streak (0-4-4). Auston Matthews, who was the No. 1 pick in 2016 and will represent the United States in February, had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win against Pittsburgh on Nov. 3, and a goal and an assist in a 7-2 win against them on Nov. 29. Toronto (15-15-5), though, has lost three in a row and five of six (1-4-1).

Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

This is the start of a crucial stretch for the Predators (15-16-4), who need all the points they can get as they begin a season-long, seven-game road trip, which also includes stops against Cup contenders Minnesota, the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers. Steven Stamkos has started to turn it around recently, and they will need that offense from him and Jonathan Marchessault if they're going to move up the Western Conference standings. The Wild (22-10-5) had won seven straight games prior to a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. It took a lot to get him, but Quinn Hughes has transformed the Wild into a serious Stanley Cup contender.