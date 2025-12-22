NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 22

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 27
Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, CITY, SNE, SNO, SNP)
Surprisingly, the Senators and Maple Leafs, who met in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, have yet to face each other in 2025-26 with the season almost halfway over. This will be the first of four games between the teams this season since Toronto won that best-of-7 series in six games. Prior to that, Ottawa had won five straight regular-season meetings. The Senators (18-13-4) have played well of late, and having Brady Tkachuk back from injury is a big reason why.
San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNP, NBCSCA)
The Sharks have to be the most surprising team this season (17-16-3), even though they've lost their past two games. The mix of veterans they brought in during the offseason and their young players have made them competitive. Let's not forget that San Jose started the season 0-4-2 and seemed like it was in line for another disappointing season. However, the Sharks have since turned things around and are right there for a playoff spot, just three wins from matching their total from last season. Vancouver is on a nice run but needs to play better at home, where it is 4-10-1.