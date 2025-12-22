NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 22

Canucks-Flyers on Prime in Canada, Crosby-Matthews matchup among highlights

Crosby Matthews for Nat TV sked 122225

© Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

By Kevin Weekes
@kevinweekes Special to NHL.com

Each Monday throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 12th week of the regular season.

Highlights include the Vancouver Canucks visiting the Philadelphia Flyers on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," and Sidney Crosby and Auston Matthews going head-to-head.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 22

Vancouver Canucks at Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, Prime, TVAS2)

This week's "Prime Monday Night Hockey" matchup features the Canucks visiting the Flyers. Vancouver (15-17-3) made one of the biggest trades we've seen in a while when they dealt Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild last week for three players and two draft picks. Since then, they've been playing their best hockey of the season, winning four straight while outscoring the opposition 13-6. And Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren and Zeev Buium, who were acquired in the deal, have all contributed. Philadelphia (17-10-7) enters the week having lost five of six, with four of those losses coming after regulation (1-1-4). The Flyers return home after going 1-1-2 on a four-game road trip.

VAN@NJD: Buium gives Canucks a 2-0 lead with PPG in 1st

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 23

Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs (4 p.m. ET; SNO, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX)

This will be a battle of two No. 1 draft picks and stars for their respective teams and countries heading into the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Sidney Crosby, who was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft and will play for Canada, became the Penguins' all-time scoring leader with a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. The Penguins (15-11-9) are looking to looking to build off the win after ending their eight-game losing streak (0-4-4). Auston Matthews, who was the No. 1 pick in 2016 and will represent the United States in February, had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win against Pittsburgh on Nov. 3, and a goal and an assist in a 7-2 win against them on Nov. 29. Toronto (15-15-5), though, has lost three in a row and five of six (1-4-1).

Nashville Predators at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

This is the start of a crucial stretch for the Predators (15-16-4), who need all the points they can get as they begin a season-long, seven-game road trip, which also includes stops against Cup contenders Minnesota, the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers. Steven Stamkos has started to turn it around recently, and they will need that offense from him and Jonathan Marchessault if they're going to move up the Western Conference standings. The Wild (22-10-5) had won seven straight games prior to a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. It took a lot to get him, but Quinn Hughes has transformed the Wild into a serious Stanley Cup contender.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 27

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, CITY, SNE, SNO, SNP)

Surprisingly, the Senators and Maple Leafs, who met in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, have yet to face each other in 2025-26 with the season almost halfway over. This will be the first of four games between the teams this season since Toronto won that best-of-7 series in six games. Prior to that, Ottawa had won five straight regular-season meetings. The Senators (18-13-4) have played well of late, and having Brady Tkachuk back from injury is a big reason why.

San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNP, NBCSCA)

The Sharks have to be the most surprising team this season (17-16-3), even though they've lost their past two games. The mix of veterans they brought in during the offseason and their young players have made them competitive. Let's not forget that San Jose started the season 0-4-2 and seemed like it was in line for another disappointing season. However, the Sharks have since turned things around and are right there for a playoff spot, just three wins from matching their total from last season. Vancouver is on a nice run but needs to play better at home, where it is 4-10-1.

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

Tuesday

Dallas Stars at Detroit Red Wings (6:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, Victory+, truTV, TNT)

Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks (9 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT)

Saturday

Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, FDSNNO, FDSNWIX)

Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW)

Sunday

Philadelphia Flyers at Seattle Kraken (8 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, NHLN, NBCSP)

Latest News

McDavid scores again, Oilers hold off Golden Knights

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Crosby praised by coaches, teammates after passing Lemieux on Penguins point list

World Junior Championship all-time roster draft

NHL EDGE stats behind Crosby setting Penguins’ points record

Zizing ‘Em Up: Olympics make for ultimate dads trip

Color of Hockey: Kenya Ice Lionesses getting big assist from programs in North America

Stars pull away from Maple Leafs for 4th win in row

Sabres edge Devils, extend winning streak to 6 games

Zetterlund scores twice, Senators defeat Bruins for 4th straight win

Crosby passes Lemieux for Penguins points record in shootout win against Canadiens

NHL Status Report: Miller week to week for Rangers with upper-body injury

Keller wins it in OT, Mammoth recover from Jets' late rally

Forsberg stays hot, helps Predators get past Rangers

Crosby passes Lemieux for most points in Penguins history

MacKinnon scores twice, Avalanche end Wild's winning streak at 7

Lemieux congratulates Crosby on Penguins points record

Seider scores in OT, Red Wings complete home-and-home sweep of Capitals