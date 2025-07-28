McKenna OK with pressure ahead of being potential No. 1 pick at 2026 NHL Draft

MINNEAPOLIS -- Gavin McKenna, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, doesn't mind being the center of attention these days.
In addition to being looked upon as the player to help Canada end its two-year slump at the IIHF World Junior Championship, there's also the groundbreaking announcement he made to play at Penn State University during ESPN's "SportsCenter" on July 8.
"I don't mind (the attention)," the 17-year-old left wing said. "Honestly, I don't really think a whole lot of it. You get used to it. You think there's a lot of pressure, but I don't mind it.
"Obviously it's a different year for me. I'm looking forward to just the whole draft year itself, talking to NHL teams and just working towards the goal of getting drafted as high as possible. On top of that, I'm looking forward to being at Penn State. I think we have a great team there."
McKenna is the youngest of 36 Canada-born players participating in the World Junior Summer Showcase this week to help determine the country's 25-man roster for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, set to take place in Saint Paul and Minneapolis from Dec. 26-Jan 5, 2026.
He’s understands that Canada has lost in the quarterfinal round in back-to-back years for the first time. It doesn't sit well with him.
"We know that it's not normal for Canada to finish that bad two years in a row, so especially for us returning guys, there's a lot of fire in our hearts to kind of prove ourselves this year," McKenna said. "I think we have the team to do it, so we just got to make sure we're working and not taking anything for granted."
McKenna was the youngest player on Canada's roster at the 2025 WJC when he scored one goal, had 20 shots on goal, and averaged 15:23 of ice time in five games. The image of McKenna getting emotional during a postgame interview after Canada lost 4-3 to Czechia in the quarterfinals last year remains a sore spot for all Canadians.
"It was tough to have that happen," he said. "Obviously it's your dream to play for Canada and it's not the way you wanted it to end, so for sure there's a lot of fuel built up."
He likes that the tournament will be held in hostile territory this year.
"I think it's kind of fun being the villain," he said. "I think it'll be a fun time playing in the U.S. I think we're going to have a lot of Canada fans there as well and it should be good."