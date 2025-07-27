Aatos Koivu aiming to follow in father Saku’s footsteps with Canadiens

BROSSARD, Quebec -- Aatos Koivu had a particularly special feeling when he donned his Montreal Canadiens gear for the first time at their development camp this month.
“That was super cool,” he said. “I kind of stared at the jersey for a bit before I put it on and definitely cherished that moment. It was very cool. I’ve definitely been dreaming about that my whole life.”
Koivu, the son of former Canadiens captain Saku Koivu, took part in Montreal’s development camp for the first time since being selected in the third round (No. 70) of the 2024 NHL Draft.
The 19-year-old forward from Finland wore jersey No. 56 during camp; his father’s No. 11 is currently worn by veteran forward Brendan Gallagher. But he doesn’t shy away from the attention drawn by his surname, which is also renowned throughout the NHL because of the distinguished career of his uncle, forward Mikko Koivu, whose No. 9 was the first number retired by the Minnesota Wild, in 2022.
“I think I do pretty good under pressure,” Aatos Koivu said. “I do good under the spotlight, I’d say, and it doesn’t really bother me if something kind of maybe motivates me because here, for many I might be Saku’s son, so I kind of just want to make a name for myself and show people that I can be a good player as well. It kind of motivates me to do hopefully even better and that’s something I want to do as well.”