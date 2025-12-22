NHL On Tap: Canucks look to complete sweep of 5-game road trip at Flyers

Several Blues auditioning for Canada’s Olympic roster; Gauthier closing in on 20 goals again with Ducks

Myers_Couturier

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are four games on the NHL schedule for Monday, including one nationally televised in the United States and Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Road warriors

The Vancouver Canucks have to go through their former coach to complete a sweep of a five-game road trip that started two days after they traded their former captain. The Canucks (15-17-3) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (17-10-7) and coach Rick Tocchet, who stood behind Vancouver's bench as its head coach for two and a half years, going 108-65-27 and winning the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's top coach in 2023-24. The Canucks are 4-0-0 in the post-Quinn Hughes era, winning the first four on a five-game road trip that ends at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, Prime, TVAS2). They traded Hughes to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12 and began the winning streak at the New Jersey Devils two days later. This will be their first game against their former coach and his team, which has one win in its past six games (1-1-4).

A chance to impress in front of Canada's coach

Not only are the St. Louis Blues looking to build on a 6-2 win at the Florida Panthers on Saturday, their matchup at the Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNMW, TVAS) offers an opportunity for some of their players to audition in front of Lightning coach Jon Cooper, who will be Canada's coach for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Blues defenseman Colton Parayko, forward Robert Thomas and goalie Jordan Binnington are candidates to make Canada's Olympic team. They play in front of Canada general manager Doug Armstrong every game; Armstrong is also Blues GM. But this is their first chance to play in front of Cooper and Lightning GM Julien BriseBois, who is on Canada's Olympic management staff. The Blues (14-15-8) are also coming off one of their most complete games of the season, while the Lightning (19-13-3) ended a three-game skid (0-2-1) with a 6-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Gauthier eyeing 20 goals

Cutter Gauthier needs two goals to reach 20 for the second consecutive season with the Anaheim Ducks. The 21-year-old forward has a chance to do so when the Ducks host the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center (10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, Victory+, KING 5, KONG, KCOP-13, TVAS). Gauthier has gone three straight games without a goal since scoring twice in a 4-1 win against the New York Rangers on Dec. 15. He leads Anaheim (21-13-2) with 18 goals in 36 games. Gauthier scored 20 goals in 82 games as a rookie last season. Similarly, center Leo Carlsson is three goals away from 20 this season; he scored 20 in 76 games last season.

NHL, NHLshop.com holiday gift guide

You May Also Like

NHL, NHLshop.com holiday gift guide

Zegras hoping to stay hot for Flyers

Trevor Zegras enters Monday with a seven-game point streak for Philadelphia. The forward has nine points (five goals, four assists) during the streak, which is the longest for a Flyers player in his first season with the team since Jaromir Jagr had a seven-game point run in 2011-12. Zegras, who leads Philadelphia with 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists), can become the fourth player in Flyers history to lead the team in scoring in his first season there, joining Jeremy Roenick (2001-02, Rod Brind'Amour (1991-92) and Lou Angotti (1967-68).

Kopitar closing in on Kings record

It's a longshot for Anze Kopitar to hit a major milestone when the Los Angeles Kings take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Crypto.com Arena (10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNW, TVAS2). However, the Kings captain, who is in his final NHL season, could continue to move closer to both 1,300 points, and eventually the record for the most points in Kings history. Kopitar has 1,295 points (446 goals, 849 assists) in 1,484 games. He is 12 points away from tying Marcel Dionne (1,307 points) for the most in franchise history. Kopitar has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 30 games this season. Defenseman Zach Werenski is considered day to day for the Blue Jackets (14-15-6) with an injury he sustained blocking a shot during a 4-3 loss to the Ducks on Saturday. Werenski is tied for the NHL lead among defensemen with 14 goals and is second in points (40).

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

The schedule

St. Louis Blues at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNMW, TVAS)

Vancouver Canucks at Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, Prime, TVAS2)

Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, Victory+, KING 5, KONG, KCOP-13, TVAS)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNW, TVAS2)

Related Content

NHL On The Fly: Top Shelf

Crosby praised by coaches, teammates after passing Lemieux on Penguins point list

Rookie Watch: Top players who competed at World Junior Championship

NHL STREET Championships connects with fans of all ages before Winter Classic

Latest News

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Ingram grateful for chance to be back in NHL with Oilers

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Schaefer signs on as Hockey Fights Cancer champion

Rookie Watch: Top players who competed at World Junior Championship

NHL EDGE stats behind Crosby setting Penguins points record

McDavid scores again, Oilers hold off Golden Knights

Zizing ‘Em Up: Olympics make for ultimate dads trip

World Junior Championship all-time roster draft

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Crosby praised by coaches, teammates after passing Lemieux on Penguins point list

NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 22

Color of Hockey: Kenya Ice Lionesses getting big assist from programs in North America

Stars pull away from Maple Leafs for 4th win in row

Sabres edge Devils, extend winning streak to 6 games

Zetterlund scores twice, Senators defeat Bruins for 4th straight win

Crosby passes Lemieux for Penguins points record in shootout win against Canadiens

NHL Status Report: Miller week to week for Rangers with upper-body injury