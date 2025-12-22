NHL On Tap: Canucks look to complete sweep of 5-game road trip at Flyers

There are four games on the NHL schedule for Monday, including one nationally televised in the United States and Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Road warriors

The Vancouver Canucks have to go through their former coach to complete a sweep of a five-game road trip that started two days after they traded their former captain. The Canucks (15-17-3) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (17-10-7) and coach Rick Tocchet, who stood behind Vancouver's bench as its head coach for two and a half years, going 108-65-27 and winning the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's top coach in 2023-24. The Canucks are 4-0-0 in the post-Quinn Hughes era, winning the first four on a five-game road trip that ends at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, Prime, TVAS2). They traded Hughes to the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12 and began the winning streak at the New Jersey Devils two days later. This will be their first game against their former coach and his team, which has one win in its past six games (1-1-4).