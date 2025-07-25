Zonnon's 'swagger' eventually could land him spot with Penguins

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Bill Zonnon idolized P.K. Subban while growing up in Montreal.

The 18-year-old forward's parents are from the West African nation of Togo. Augustin and Mathilde Zonnon moved to study in Canada when they were in their mid-20s, the younger Zonnon said.

So his connection to hockey came on television, where he saw a defenseman for the Montreal Canadiens that looked like him and exuded confidence he’d now like to share as he develops with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“I think the biggest thing I took away from [Subban] is just being yourself,” Zonnon said. “He was not scared of what other people thought or what they were going to say about him. So just being myself, not changing for anyone else.”

To Zonnon, that’s “swag.” And it’s not unwarranted. He was the second of three first-round picks by the Penguins in the 2025 NHL Draft, being selected at No. 22 between forwards Ben Kindel (No. 11) and Will Horcoff (No. 24).

“I think it’s just confidence,” Zonnon said. "You don’t really need to show it or talk about it. But once you step on the ice, that’s when you really feel confident. That’s when I really let my confidence show, not really off the ice. Mostly on the ice, I’m a confident player. I work pretty hard at my craft, so why not have some swagger when you get on the ice?”