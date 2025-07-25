Zonnon's 'swagger' eventually could land him spot with Penguins

Defenseman prospect's confidence inspired by watching Subban as youth in Montreal

Bill Zonnon PIT prospect feature

© Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Bill Zonnon idolized P.K. Subban while growing up in Montreal.

The 18-year-old forward's parents are from the West African nation of Togo. Augustin and Mathilde Zonnon moved to study in Canada when they were in their mid-20s, the younger Zonnon said.

So his connection to hockey came on television, where he saw a defenseman for the Montreal Canadiens that looked like him and exuded confidence he’d now like to share as he develops with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“I think the biggest thing I took away from [Subban] is just being yourself,” Zonnon said. “He was not scared of what other people thought or what they were going to say about him. So just being myself, not changing for anyone else.”

To Zonnon, that’s “swag.” And it’s not unwarranted. He was the second of three first-round picks by the Penguins in the 2025 NHL Draft, being selected at No. 22 between forwards Ben Kindel (No. 11) and Will Horcoff (No. 24).

“I think it’s just confidence,” Zonnon said. "You don’t really need to show it or talk about it. But once you step on the ice, that’s when you really feel confident. That’s when I really let my confidence show, not really off the ice. Mostly on the ice, I’m a confident player. I work pretty hard at my craft, so why not have some swagger when you get on the ice?”

Penguins 3 first round picks 2025 draft

© Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

Zonnon (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) had 83 points (28 goals, 55 assists) in 64 games last season and was second in scoring for Rouyn-Noranda of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, enough to make an impression on Pittsburgh general manager Kyle Dubas.

“We were excited to get him,” Dubas said. “Then we met him at the combine. You see the intelligence level and the combine results; how much they predict depends on how deep you want to go into it, in terms of the actual testing, but it gives us a base for when a player comes in here and he's obviously someone that's taken that element very seriously. And we know he's going to give us everything he has to reach his potential."

That work ethic is a product of his upbringing, Zonnon said.

Still, he just feels like a kid from Montreal. Zonnon visited Togo when he was about 4 years old, but hasn’t been back. There’s not much he remembers from that trip.

“I grew up in Montreal my whole life," he said. "I spoke French, pretty normal stuff. Just like any normal kid. It didn’t change much for me, honestly. But I’ll never forget where I’m actually from. I think it’s important to never forget those things and know where you’re from.”

Bill Zonnon drafted 22 by Pittsburgh Penguins

Being from Montreal indirectly led to a connection with Kris Letang, who has won the Stanley Cup three times as arguably the most decorated defenseman in Penguins history.

Zonnon and Letang share an agent, Philippe Lecavalier. They skate at the same rink.

“I knew him. He probably didn’t know me,” Zonnon said. “I saw him a couple times around the rink. Like I said, we have the same agent, so we skate at the same spot. I remember seeing him a couple times. He probably didn’t remember.”

Letang was well aware of Zonnon on June 27; he and his son, Alex, announced Zonnon's name at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles after Pittsburgh selected him.

“I got to talk to him a little bit after I got drafted, in the backstage,” Zonnon said. “That was good. I’m excited to see him, hopefully, at training camp.”

That would be Zonnon’s next chance to show he belongs.

“When you see the look in his eye, he’s got that dog mindset,” Penguins vice president of player personnel Wes Clark said. “He’s the type of kid that helps you win hockey games.”

Yet, even with his swag, Zonnon remains realistic.

“Very far away (from the NHL). Very far away. I have a long ways to go,” Zonnon said. “I know I’m going to put in the work. Now that I’m drafted, I have more resources than I’ve ever had before. So I know one day, my goal is going to be in the NHL, but I still have a long ways to go. But I’m going to put in the work and, again, I have a lot of people around me to help me.

"Hopefully, in a couple years, you see me wearing that jersey.”

Related Content

Potter has DNA to be ‘something special’ as Flames prospect 

Keller chasing dream to play in Olympics, become 2nd French goalie in NHL

Schaefer eager to play for Islanders, ‘awesome’ coach Roy this season

Yegorov's ability, personality make him commodity in Devils pipeline

Savoie 'poised to take a big step,' nail down roster spot with Oilers

Moore says unconventional journey to Bruins 'couldn’t have worked out better'

Clara gearing up for 2026 Olympics with Italy, eyeing role with Ducks

Brunicke 'going to do whatever I can' to make Penguins' opening night roster

Latest News

Jones celebrates day with Stanley Cup at community hockey rink

Senators add depth by trading for Spence, signing Eller

Potter has DNA to be ‘something special’ as Flames prospect 

Perry pumped for Southern California return after signing with Kings

NHL Club Business Meetings show continued growth, collaboration

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Strome hoping to have Ovechkin as Capitals linemate beyond this season

Beaulieu retires from NHL after 11 seasons

Tsyplakov among 11 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Prime Video announces Monday Night Hockey schedule for 2025-26 season

NHL, Ice Hockey UK partner to bring ball hockey program to United Kingdom

NHL, Ice Hockey UK to launch national youth program

Sharks retool by bringing in veterans Orlov, Klingberg, Skinner

Rangers add Gavrikov, hire Sullivan as coach in busy offseason

Strome confident Ducks can reach 'the next level' after busy offseason

Panthers poised for run at 'dynasty' reminiscent of Islanders from 1980s

Buium 'very, very confident' he can be impact player for Wild

NHL players to again help ‘carry the message forward’ at Shoulder Check Showcase