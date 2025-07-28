Rheaume-Mullen out to 'stand on his own' with Sabres 

BUFFALO -- It wouldn’t have been surprising had Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen become a goalie. The position is in his blood, and it’s how he started in hockey.
But now he’s forging his own path and doing so as a defenseman.
“He wants to be able to build a career and stand on his own,” said Adam Mair, the Buffalo Sabres’ director of player development.
The 18-year-old is the son of Manon Rheaume, who made history as the first woman to play an NHL game when she appeared in a preseason contest for the Tampa Bay Lightning against the St. Louis Blues on Sept. 23, 1992. She’s a two-time IIHF Women’s World Championship gold medalist (1992 and 1994) with Canada and won a silver medal at the 1998 Nagano Olympics.
She also played on men’s professional teams in the ECHL and the defunct International Hockey League, and now works for the Los Angeles Kings as a hockey operations and prospect adviser.
Rheaume-Mullen has had people come up to him at times over the years when they realize he’s her son.
“It’s pretty cool, to be honest,” he said.
But while he learned about his mother’s career when with her at the rink or during her coaching sessions or speaking engagements, Rheaume-Mullen’s interest in becoming a goalie stemmed from wanting to be like his older brother, Dylan St. Cyr.
“That’s how I got into hockey,” he said. “He threw me in the mini-stick net as a goalie, and he and his older buddies would pepper me, so I was just always around it, and it's all I've ever wanted to do.”