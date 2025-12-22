Sabres edge Devils, extend winning streak to 6 games

Jack Hughes scored in his return to the lineup after missing 18 games with a finger injury for the Devils (20-15-1), who had won two straight. He had surgery for what was described as a non-hockey injury and was expected to miss two months.

"I mean, personally, it was really fun to get back out there and play," Hughes said. "When you're sitting on the couch and guys are playing. ... That's the taxing part about being injured. You want to be out there because that's what you want to be doing most. For a guy like me, watching these games [stink], so I'm glad I had the chance to get back out there."

Timo Meier (personal reasons) and Arseny Gritsyuk (upper-body) also returned to the lineup for New Jersey. Devils goalie Jake Allen made 22 saves.

Hughes gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 8:51 of the first period on a snap shot from the top of the left face-off circle. It was his first goal since Nov. 2.

Luukkonen made 11 saves for the Sabres in the first period, including a sprawling glove stop at the right post on a one-timer by Gritsyuk at 11:55.

"I didn't make the perfect read on [Gritsyuk], but I kind of just tried to get something on it and it hit me so I'm happy about that," Luukkonen said. "I think that first period is that kind of period in which the game can go two ways for me, personally, so it was a big one to get it going the right way. I needed to make the saves we needed as a team and just help the team to win."

It was the first road win of the season for Luukkonen (5-5-1).

"It feels great but I don't look at the numbers too much," Luukkonen said. "I felt I had to be better. It didn't matter if it was home or away, and I think the biggest thing right now is just that we're able to keep the streak going. The guys have been playing unbelievable."

Buffalo scored two goals on 12 shots in the second period.

"We talked in between periods about the level of compete," Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. "We had to hit a new level. We weren't supporting the puck enough (in the first period). We weren't winning enough foot races. I thought the guys really dug in."

Norris tied the game 1-1 at 2:26, jamming away at a puck that wasn't completely stopped under Allen's left pad in the blue paint.

"We had a chance to really take hold of the game with an early power play in the second, get our team going," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "But we came out casual in the second and it cost us. I don't know if we thought it would be easy in the second. ... That's the way it looked."

"They played better than us in the second," Hughes added. "They were faster than us, harder on pucks and that allowed them to tilt the ice."

Benson made it 2-1 on a 2-on-1 at 16:05 of the second, using teammate Jack Quinn as a decoy before taking a snap shot from low in the right circle.

"[Ryan McLeod] made a play to get it to me, and then Quinn was opening up and kind of created a threat and thought I could maybe fool a goalie there," Benson said.