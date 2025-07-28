Kiviharju 'like one of the coaches' for Finland in WJSS

MINNEAPOLIS -- Aron Kiviharju and Team Finland were an overtime goal away from winning the IIHF 2025 World Junior Championship losing out to the United States 4-3 in the championship game on Jan. 5.

But the 19-year-old defenseman, who was captain of the Finland squad and a fourth-round pick (No. 122) by the Minnesota Wild in the 2024 NHL Draft, said he doesn't look back on the silver medal with bitterness.

“I think the better team won at the end of the day,” said Kiviharju, who will represent his country at the World Junior Summer Showcase, running at Ridder Arena until Aug. 2. “USA was a bit better than we were in that game.

“But that type of final game, I’ve heard from so many people that watched that game, they’re saying it was one of the best games they’ve ever seen. And that’s how it felt on the ice. We wanted gold, and even though it was silver, the way we played that game, silver was a success for us.”

Kiviharju not only called the championship game one of the best he has participated in, but the tournament experience as “the best three weeks I’ve ever had.”

That positive attitude is exactly what makes the 5-10, 181-pound defenseman poised to run it back as Finland captain again this year.

“He’s a big leader for our team,” coach Lauri Mikkola said. “He always has been. It’s natural for him, it seems. He’s like one of the coaches how he talks with the boys, helping everyone. He’s a big person on the ice and off.”

Aatos Koivu has known Kiviharju since they were kids. His dad, Saku Koivu, who played 18 years in the NHL, played alongside Kiviharju’s dad, Jani, for Finland in the World Juniors themselves. The younger Koivu hopes to join Kiviharju on the nation's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February.

“I’ve been with him when he’s leading the team at U-18 Worlds and other tournaments,” said the younger Koivu, selected by the Montreal Canadiens -- his father's former team -- in the third round (No. 70) of the 2024 draft. “Like I’ve said to every scout, every person who’s asked me, I haven’t played with a better leader. Just the way he knows how to be a role model to all the players. He knows how to be in every situation and how to lead a great team. I couldn’t ask for a better teammate or leader for our team.”

Kiviharju’s leadership is just one of the strengths that will be on display this season; he'll return to play with HIFK in Liiga, the top professional league in Finland, where he had 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 52 games last season.

“Very talented guy,” Mikkola said. “Now he’s growing up. He’s getting more power strength for his body. Going forward, he has a very good sense of hockey, how he sees the game and how he can help the other guys. He’s always thinking a couple steps ahead.

“I think the biggest thing is he has to get a little bit more strength, and then he will be ready for the NHL someday.”

This summer and season will be just another step forward for Kiviharju toward that goal.

"Last year was good, so just trying to keep on the same path and get better every day," he said. "Just keep building it up every day through the season. The routines. Strength. All of it. Always improving. And I'm excited to show more growth, even at Worlds."