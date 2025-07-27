Eiserman looking to help U.S. 3-peat at 2026 World Junior Championship

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- The U.S. National Junior Team doesn't hide from the fact that a third straight gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship is on the line.

It's something that hasn't been done since Canada won the last of five straight in 2009, but the U.S. has that chance after two straight championship performances for the first time in its history.

There's major motivation, too. Of the seven tournament championships won, the U.S. never has celebrated one on home ice in seven tries.

"I remember two years ago, (U.S. general manager) John Vanbiesbrouck was talking about how they never won in Sweden, and they ended up winning there (at the 2024 WJC)," U.S. forward Cole Eiserman said. "So now we have to win in the States. Hopefully history repeats itself with that and we can win on home soil, which would be pretty cool, especially in Minnesota."

Eiserman (New York Islanders), a left wing with Boston University, is one of nine returning players from the team that won 4-3 in overtime against Finland in the 2025 WJC final in Ottawa. He played a variety of situations and had seven points (three goals, four assists) in seven games.

Lauded for his big shot on the power play (two power-play goals), Eiserman did see limited time last year, ranking 13th of 14 U.S. forwards in average ice time (10:08). While he'll do whatever it takes to help his country succeed, there's no question he'd like to have a greater impact this year.

"I'm one of the older guys this year, so having a leadership role would be huge," Eiserman said. "Obviously playing on that first power play, playing more minutes, just kind of being a leader. I've played a year of college hockey and that's pretty huge, especially going to these tournaments where you're getting into different situations I've been able to prepare for just from college."

The 18-year-old (6-foot, 200 pounds) led first-year NCAA players and Boston University skaters with 25 goals and ranked fifth among first-year college players with 36 points.

"Obviously he values scoring, which is great, and to end up with 25 goals shows he made a lot of progress during the season," BU coach Jay Pandolfo said. "For me, I think his overall game got a lot better. I think early on he was probably putting pressure on himself to score. That's how he feels like he helps the team best, and no question that's one of the ways. But you also have to add other things to your game, and he certainly has done that, and it showed over the course of the season."

What were those other things?

"Being able to play away from the puck a lot better, defensively very reliable, being able to play a 5-on-6, being out there for a defensive-zone draw, making more plays out of the zone, off the wall, being a good winger, being able to support your teammates ... pro habits," Eiserman said. "Being able to play defensively, play in the neutral zone, all three areas of the ice. It's a lot of fun when you can get more trust from the coaches."

Said U.S. coach Bob Motzko: “He knows exactly what he has to do. Plus, we want him to do what he does best -- shoot the puck.”

U.S. defenseman Cole Hutson (Washington Capitals) has seen a more focused and determined version of his Boston University teammate this season.

"Cole is becoming a pro off the ice," Hutson said. "Little details like diet, getting in the gym ... I've honestly kind of taken things from him, but don't tell him that. I don't think he gets enough credit with how hard he works, how bad he wants to be out there and how competitive he is. He's a dog on the puck when he wants it."

Hutson and Eiserman are two of 42 U.S. players at the World Junior Summer Showcase this week at Ridder Arena competing for the right to earn a roster spot for their country at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. It’s the second time the tournament will be held in Minnesota; the U.S. first hosted World Juniors in Minneapolis and Saint Paul in 1982.

"You want to do it in your home country," U.S. center James Hagens (Boston Bruins) said. "As fun as it was when we did it over in Canada (at the 2025 WJC in Ottawa), it means a lot when you're on your own soil. You don't want to stand on that blue line and hear a different country's national anthem."

The 2026 WJC will be held at the Xcel Energy Center and 3M Arena at Mariucci from Dec. 26-Jan. 5, 2026.

"We made history last year, and hopefully we can extend history this year," Hutson said. "Obviously we had a good tournament last year and now our expectation is gold. That's what we're pushing for."

Said Hagens: "There are 42 guys here trying to make one roster. This isn't summer hockey. This is real hockey. It's high paced. You're trying out to be able to wear your country's logo so it means a lot. I know every guy here wants to be on this team, including myself. So it’s just getting prepared, making sure you’re starting your season off strong and that you’re ready for once that tournament comes."

