Schaefer eager to play for Islanders, ‘awesome’ coach Roy this season

TORONTO -- When Matthew Schaefer was born on Sept. 5, 2007, it had been more than four years since Patrick Roy played the final NHL game in his Hall of Fame career on April 22, 2003.

Or, to be exact, 1,599 days.

But even though Roy, now the New York Islanders coach, had concluded his playing days long before Schaefer could see him on the ice, the defenseman, who the Islanders selected No. 1 in the 2025 NHL Draft, is well aware of the status his coach holds within the game.

“Yeah obviously he’s one of the best,” Schaefer said at the 11th annual Smilezone Celebrity Golf Tournament at Lionhead Golf Club in Brampton, Ontario, on Monday. “When I walked into the Upper Deck offices recently, I saw things about him all over the place. He’s been awesome to me. He’s such a great guy too. Hockey was such a great thing (for him as a player) but he’s also a great human being so to have a coach like that is awesome.”

Schaefer is determined to be taking instruction from Roy when the Islanders begin the regular season Oct. 9 at the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“I just can’t wait,” Schaefer said. “I want to be on that opening night roster so there is still a lot of work to be put in this summer, but I can’t wait to get ready at camp.”

Now that it has been a little more than three weeks since Schaefer was announced as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, he is glad that the extra events and appearances that accompany such a distinction have started to wind down. As much as he said he loved the entire experience, Schaefer is eager to put his focus where he knows it needs to be.

“It’s been super crazy,” Schaefer said. “A lot of media, a lot of publicity stuff and so it’s been awesome, but it’s awesome now that it is basically over, the draft is over, I don’t have to worry about that. Now I can just worry about getting in the gym and on the ice.”

The 17-year old’s season with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League was cut short last season when he had surgery Dec. 30, three days after sustaining a broken clavicle while playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa. He missed the last 46 games, including nine OHL playoff games. In 17 games with Erie, Schaefer had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists).

He is looking to make up for lost time.

“I think just getting in the gym, working hard to get bigger, stronger and faster, I think that’s going to be the big thing for me because I’m going to be playing against guys that are a lot older, so I have got to be able to compete with them,” Schaefer said.

Since being drafted by the Islanders, the 6-foot-2, 183-pound left-shooting defenseman has received calls of encouragement from captain Anders Lee along with forwards Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal, and has been overwhelmed by the support he has felt from the fan base on Long Island.

“The fans have been amazing,” Schaefer said. “Every time we had a practice or game at development camp, the fans were always there and packing the barn so to see how passionate and supportive they are in the middle of the summer, it’s awesome.”

Schaefer was able to spend some time with Roy at the Islanders development camp in late June. He said while Roy stressed the importance of his work in the gym over the summer to prepare himself for training camp in September, he also encouraged him to pick up as many good habits as possible both on and off the ice while working out with current NHL players.

“He wants the best for my progression and success,” Schaefer said. “The (organization) is always going to be behind me and I know that. I think the biggest thing [he told] me was getting in the gym, being stronger and faster and being on the ice with NHLers and in the gym with them and picking up from them from their day-to-day routine.”

