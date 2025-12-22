Crosby praised by coaches, teammates after passing Lemieux on Penguins point list

He has 1,724 points (645 goals, 1,079 assists) in 1,387 games. Lemieux had 1,723 in 915 games in a legendary NHL career cut short because of injuries and illness.

"I was there when he walked into the facility in the Igloo for the first time, and the expectations, to be able to quite frankly exceed them, it's actually not surprising," Olczyk said. "I say that with all due respect. We know with Mario and the health issues and the injuries and the lack of games, you know that he would have probably another 800 points, that's just the reality of it. But to think about what Sid has been able to accomplish both on and off the ice and the winning and the individual accolades and still doing it to this day, I mean for a guy that was there to save the franchise to then become one of the faces, he has exceeded and then some the expectations."

By breaking Lemieux's Penguins record, Crosby also moved past him into eighth place on the NHL's all-time scoring list. He is 31 points behind Steve Yzerman, 47 behind Marcel Dionne, and 74 behind another former Penguins forward, Ron Francis, who is fifth.

"When I was there it just seemed like he was racking up milestone after milestone and it got to the point where it didn't surprise any of us with all the milestones that he's racking up," said New York Rangers coach Mike Sullivan, who coached the Penguins from 2015-25. "This one here is just one more of those milestones that suggests he's one of the greatest players of all time. What's most impressive about Sid is his longevity, his durability, his ability to sustain elite play well into his late 30s. I mean it's remarkable what he's doing the last couple of years and continues to do right now. And I don't think that's by accident. He's one of the hardest working athletes that I've ever witnessed."

Crosby is still going strong at 38 years old.

He leads the Penguins with 37 points (20 goals, 17 assists) this season.

"It's just unbelievable, but that's what you get when you're a pro," Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier told NHL.com. "He's a consummate pro. He does the right things on and off the ice. He trains. He's dedicated. He gives himself a chance to be successful later in his career because of the way he takes care of himself and the way he's dedicated to the training that is required to play at this level. It's not easy when you get older. The NHL is a young man's league. It just is. We've seen it with the greatest players that it eventually catches up to you, but you can compete later into your career if you're conditioned and you're willing to put the work in. It's just unbelievable what he's doing. … He's an example of what a pro means and what a pro looks like."