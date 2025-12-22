McDavid scores again, Oilers hold off Golden Knights

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and an assist, Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist, and Leon Draisaitl had two assists for the Oilers (18-13-6), who were coming off a 5-2 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Connor Ingram made 26 saves in what was both his Oilers debut and his first NHL game since Feb. 22. He was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Friday, when Tristan Jarry (lower body) was placed on injured reserve.

“It’s been hectic, but at the end of the day, no matter what level you’re in, my job is just to stop the puck,” Ingram said. “I don’t have to learn a forecheck or things like that. My job never changes. Guys did a great job making me feel welcome and showing me everything I need to know. It’s been great.

“There’s a lot of days I didn’t think it would ever happen again. It’s just the truth of it in this world. It’s a competitive game. There are 64 spots in the world to do this, so you don’t take it for granted any day that you’re up here. It’s a huge honor.”

Tomas Hertl had a goal and two assists, Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist, and Noah Hanifin had three assists for the Golden Knights (16-8-10), who have lost three in a row (0-2-1), including 6-3 at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Carter Hart made 17 saves.

“They should have been much more fatigued than we were, it was their sixth game in nine days in six different cities, so that was not an excuse,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We’re actually pretty good in back-to-backs. I don’t really have a reason why we wouldn’t start on time.

“What I saw was we didn’t execute or play with the same pace or compete that they did. Why that was, it’s certainly nothing to do, to me, with a back-to-back. We eventually got to our game, and if we wouldn’t have we would have been embarrassed."

McDavid put Edmonton ahead 1-0 at 9:11 of the first period. He took a short pass from Draisaitl after gaining the zone, circled in from the right dot and glided across the front of the crease before putting the puck past the extended right pad of Hart.

“It’s sneaky. Obviously, you know how fast and how skilled he is out there, and there are plays that don’t look like anything’s going to happen, and then next thing you know it’s kind of in his hands coming up the ice with a full head of speed,” Marner said. “When that’s going on, it’s tough for anyone to cover him. He’s so shifty, so dynamic.

“Those head fakes, it’s hard not to bite on them, really, just with how quick and how fast he’s going. So, we’ve just got to do a better job in the neutral zone trying to take away his time and space.”

Nugent-Hopkins made it 2-0 on a power play at 14:37, tapping in a backdoor pass from Draisaitl.