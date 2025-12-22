NHL Status Report: Jarry out 'a couple of weeks' for Oilers

Jarvis, Slavin each week to week for Hurricanes; Kane out until after holiday break for Red Wings

Jarry_EDM_looking-up

© Steve Babineau/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Edmonton Oilers

Tristan Jarry is going to "be out a couple of weeks," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Sunday. The goalie was placed on injured reserve because of an undisclosed injury he sustained during the second period of a 3-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. It was Jarry's third game since being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 12. "Nothing too specific," Knoblauch said. "... We won't see him until the New Year at some point. That's it." Jarry is 3-0-0 with a 3.08 goals-against average and an .887 save percentage since the trade. Edmonton next hosts the Calgary Flames on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; SN360, SNW).

Carolina Hurricanes

Seth Jarvis and Jaccob Slavin are each week to week with an upper-body injury, the Hurricanes announced Monday. Jarvis, a forward, was injured 20 seconds into overtime in a 4-3 shootout loss at the Florida Panthers on Friday. He ranks second on the Hurricanes with 29 points (19 goals, 10 assists) in 34 games. Slavin, a defenseman, has been limited to five games this season. He played 18:36 on Friday, his third game back since returning from a lower-body injury that forced him to miss 29 games. "All year, we've dealt with it. ... For the whole year, it feels like we've had maybe two games where we've had our full group, but the positive on it is, it's given other guys some opportunities that they normally wouldn't have and that's obviously what's going to happen here over this next stretch too. … " Forward Jordan Martinook (lower body) did not practice Monday and will miss his third straight game against Florida on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS).

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane (upper body) will miss his fifth straight game for the Red Wings when they host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (6:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, Victory+, truTV, TNT). The forward has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 24 games and is two goals away from 500 in the NHL, and will be sidelined until after the holiday break.

New York Rangers

J.T. Miller is week to week for the Rangers after the forward sustained an upper-body injury during a 5-4 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. The injury is not expected to hinder his chances of being named to Team USA's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Miller, who is Rangers captain, was injured from a hit to the right shoulder by Nick Seeler midway through the third period. He has 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 35 games this season. "He just means so much to this team," coach Mike Sullivan said on Sunday before New York's 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. "I think he's the leader of this group in so many ways, emotionally with how he plays the game. I think his game was really building too. … And we're just going to have to work through that, but J.T. is not an easy guy to replace. He's a terrific player first and foremost, but he impacts this team in so many different ways." Miller was placed on injured reserve Monday, and forward Brett Berard was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League. The Rangers visit the Washington Capitals on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSG 2, SNP, SNO, SNE).

New York Islanders

Ilya Sorokin will not be available for the Islanders against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN). The goalie has a nagging injury and is expected to return after the holiday break. Sorokin is 12-10-2 with a 2.55 GAA, .910 save percentage and three shutouts in 24 games this season. Marcus Hogberg was recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL on Monday under emergency conditions. ... Bo Horvat practiced in a noncontact jersey on Monday and is "doubtful" to play Tuesday, according to coach Patrick Roy. The center has been day to day since sustaining a lower-body injury against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 11. "It’s better day by day,” Horvat said.

NHL, NHLshop.com holiday gift guide

You May Also Like

NHL, NHLshop.com holiday gift guide

Nashville Predators

Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) did not play for the Predators in their 2-1 win against the Rangers on Sunday. The forward, who is day to day, also missed a 5-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Marchessault sustained the injury during the second period of a 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes on Wednesday. He has 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in 28 games. Nashville visits the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

Chicago Blackhawks

Nick Foligno participated in a full practice on Monday, and the Blackhawks captain could play against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). "We're not 100 percent sure (on Foligno)," assistant coach Mike Vellucci said. "He's still day to day but he looked pretty good to me today. We'll find out more tomorrow morning." Foligno has been out since Nov. 15, when he injured his left hand blocking a shot by Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe. He has six assists in 15 games this season. … Forward Teuvo Teravainen missed practice Monday due to maintenance but is expected to play against the Flyers. ...Frank Nazar will be out roughly four weeks after the forward took a shot from Jordan Spence to the face in the first period of a 6-4 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Nazar has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season.

Related Content

Holiday Greetings from the NHL stars

Ingram grateful for chance to be back in NHL with Oilers

Zizing ‘Em Up: Olympics make for ultimate dads trip

Rookie Watch: Top players who competed at World Junior Championship

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Ingram grateful for chance to be back in NHL with Oilers

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Schaefer signs on as Hockey Fights Cancer champion

NHL On Tap: Canucks look to complete sweep of 5-game road trip at Flyers

Rookie Watch: Top players who competed at World Junior Championship

NHL EDGE stats behind Crosby setting Penguins points record

McDavid scores again, Oilers hold off Golden Knights

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Crosby praised by coaches, teammates after passing Lemieux on Penguins point list

NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 22

Zizing ‘Em Up: Olympics make for ultimate dads trip

Color of Hockey: Kenya Ice Lionesses getting big assist from programs in North America

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

World Junior Championship all-time roster draft

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats