NHL Status Report: Jarry out 'a couple of weeks' for Oilers

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Edmonton Oilers

Tristan Jarry is going to "be out a couple of weeks," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Sunday. The goalie was placed on injured reserve because of an undisclosed injury he sustained during the second period of a 3-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. It was Jarry's third game since being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 12. "Nothing too specific," Knoblauch said. "... We won't see him until the New Year at some point. That's it." Jarry is 3-0-0 with a 3.08 goals-against average and an .887 save percentage since the trade. Edmonton next hosts the Calgary Flames on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; SN360, SNW).