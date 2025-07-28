2025 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 2

Monday was the second day of the World Junior Summer Showcase to help determine the rosters for the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, to be held in Saint Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Matthew Schaefer had a jump in his step and a twinkle in his eye during the first practice for the Canada National Junior Team at the World Junior Summer Showcase at Ridder Arena on Sunday.

The 17-year-old defenseman, chosen by the New York Islanders with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, had good reason to be champing at the bit despite taking the ice at 9 p.m. local time. He's been counting the days since a broken clavicle not only knocked him out of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship on Dec. 27, Canada's second game of the tournament, but for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

"It [stunk] ... a lot of tears right from the start and it was because I didn't want to let my teammates down," Schaefer said. "I wanted to play with them. You put so much work into the tournament and in team bonding. It's on home soil and a freak accident kind of happened, but I learned from it. Maybe [before] I run into the post next time, I'll know to keep my head up a little bit extra this time."

Schaefer, who plays for Erie in the Ontario Hockey League, was injured after crashing into the goalpost. He had surgery Dec. 30 and wasn't cleared for contact until May 1.

"I got to take it day by day," Schaefer said. "I don't want to get too far ahead of myself, so right now I'm focused on the summer showcase. It's amazing because I haven't played a game in a while, so to get out here in game situations, battle drills, it's good to get your feet wet. I'm excited to play the games this week."

Canada is scheduled to play an intrasquad scrimmage Tuesday, before playing Finland on Wednesday, Sweden on Friday and the United States on Saturday.

"It's good to have a player like him back," said Canada forward Gavin McKenna, a teammate on the 2025 WJC team. "He's a very special talent and a great guy as well. It was tough when we lost him last year, but to have him back this year is exciting."

Schaefer said Canada is determined to flip the narrative after placing fifth in back-to-back years at the tournament for the first time in its history.

"Canada's not used to that because we have such a great country of great players," he said. "We know that we win a lot, so obviously I think you need some adversity. And we're looking to not do that again and go win gold."

Here are three things learned Monday:

Moonstruck in Minnesota

John (LJ) Mooney is getting an opportunity to earn a spot with the United States National Junior Team this week and gain some positive feedback from Bob Motzko, the U.S. coach and his future college coach.

The right-shot forward will be a freshman at the University of Minnesota, where Motzko will be entering his eighth season.

"I couldn't be luckier to have all this going on here in Minnesota," Mooney said. "I'm pretty happy to get here on campus because I haven't really been up here yet, so it's cool to see everything before I come up here for good. Having Motzko as a coach is pretty special too."

Mooney (5-foot-8, 157 pounds), chosen by the Montreal Canadiens in the fourth round (No. 113) of the 2025 NHL Draft, had 51 points (10 goals, 41 assists) in 51 games with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team in 2024-25. He had 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in seven games for the bronze medal-winning United States at the 2025 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.

"I hear the doubters all the time (speaking about his stature)," Mooney said. "That's all I heard last year, was being too small. I don't think it matters at all. But seeing guys that do it in the NHL, obviously I love to watch them. They're great for me to have as role models. But it fuels me a lot hearing all that. I'm just looking to prove people wrong."

Sweden's Bjorck brothers

Wilson Bjorck (Vancouver Canucks) is ecstatic to have the chance at the summer showcase to play with his younger brother, Viggo, who happens to be a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

"It's amazing," Wilson said. "We've been with each other our whole lives, practicing with each other every single day. And now to be playing for the same country, it's great. Last year we played in Djurgarden together, but we've never played together for Sweden internationally."

Wilson had 67 points (28 goals, 39 assists) in 43 games for Djurgarden's team in Sweden's junior league last season and will be a freshman at Colorado College in 2025-26. Viggo had 74 points (27 goals, 47 assists) in 42 games the Djurgarden junior team.

"It's easy for me to say Viggo's going to be the best," Wilson said. "He's got a very high ceiling, just his work ethic. He's going to do very well."

Back for more

Aatos Koivu (Canadiens) is glad he's getting another shot at earning a roster spot for Finland at the 2026 WJC.

Koivu, the son of retired Canadiens captain Saku Koivu, was in this position last year when he was invited to the summer showcase. Unfortunately, his season was interrupted by a bout of mononucleosis.

"I got sick right before the 2025 World Juniors, so I don't know if I had a chance (to make the team)," Koivu said. "I was at the other national team tournaments, so of course I wanted to show the coaching staff my best, but I got sick and knew I probably had a 50/50 chance of making it or not. I didn't, but hopefully I'll make it this year."

Koivu had eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 32 games last season as an 18-year-old with TPS in Liiga, his second in Finland's top professional league. He played right wing on the top line with center Heikki Ruohonen (Philadelphia Flyers) and Roope Vesterinen (2026 draft eligible) in Finland's first game against the U.S.

"Making this team is definitely one of my biggest goals," Koivu said. "I want to compete against the best in the world of our age group and compete for a gold medal. I'm definitely going to give it my all and hope for the best."