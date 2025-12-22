Stars pull away from Maple Leafs for 4th win in row

Scott Laughton scored and Dennis Hildeby made 17 saves for the Maple Leafs (15-15-5), who lost their second of back-to-back games after a 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday and are 1-4-1 in their past six.

“I thought we were better for sure,” Laughton said. “We created chances for ourselves, we made a lot of plays through the middle of the ice and just couldn’t get one to go when we needed it. They were opportunistic in their play and got a couple in the third. It’s tough sledding right now. You lose all three on the road, it’s not a great feeling but we’re going to have to figure it out here and come out of this. We have the guys to do it. It’s just putting it together here but yeah, it was better.”

Oettinger kept it 0-0 at 8:21 of the first period when he made a glove save on Auston Matthews’s breakaway.

“That breakaway I thought I had him beat,” Matthews said. “We had some good looks and good opportunities tonight and he made some big saves. That’s why he’s one of the best goalies in the world so sometimes you have to tip your cap. Definitely thought we deserved better but that’s kind of the way it’s going right now. We just have to continue to grind through it.”

The Stars goalie said that save gave him confidence early in the game.

“Yeah, it was huge,” Oettinger said. “I think anytime you can get a big save like that early on, I feel like it just kind of gets the juices going and makes you feel like you’re in the game. Thankfully I made a good save on him there and made me feel like I was in it.”

The Stars went up 1-0 at 18:30 of the first period when Robertson got around Jake McCabe to retrieve a loose puck in the offensive zone and flipped a shot past Hildeby from the bottom of the right face-off circle.

Dallas appeared to stretch it to 2-0 at 8:22 of the second period but the goal was overturned after the Maple Leafs successfully challenged that the play was offside.

Toronto outshot Dallas 21-8 after two periods including 15-4 in the second.

“Through two periods I really liked our game,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said. “Lots of chances and opportunities. It’s not going in right now. Eventually it wears on you throughout the game. Third period they got that third goal and it set us back pretty good that goal.”

“I thought we defended extremely well tonight. That’s a good team over there, we all know that. We didn’t give up much.”

Steel made it 2-0 at 5:03 of the third period, scoring for the second-straight game, when he deflected a point shot from Ilya Lyubushkin in the slot.