Rookie Watch: Top players who competed at World Junior Championship

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2025-26 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, six NHL rookies who played five or more games for their country at the IIHF World Junior Championship (in alphabetical order):

The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, held at Grand Casino Arena, home to the Minnesota Wild in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and 3M Arena at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis, will run from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

Yaroslav Askarov, G, San Jose Sharks: Askarov helped Russia to a silver medal at the 2020 WJC after finishing with a 2.71 goals-against average and .877 save percentage in five games. He made 21 saves in a 5-4 overtime win against Sweden in the tournament semifinal round. He had a 2.50 GAA and .913 save percentage in six games at the 2021 WJC, when Russia finished fourth.

Chosen No. 11 by the Nashville Predators in the 2020 NHL Draft and acquired in a trade by the Sharks on Aug. 23, 2024, Askarov is tied with Montreal Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes for the lead among rookie goalies in wins (12-9-1) and is first in games played (22; all starts). He has a 3.22 GAA and .902 save percentage. In November, he went 8-2-0 with a 1.88 GAA and .947 save percentage in 10 games.

Zeev Buium, D, Vancouver Canucks: Buium was traded by the Minnesota Wild to the Canucks, along with forwards Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, for defenseman Quinn Hughes on Dec. 12. In four games with Vancouver, the 20-year-old has four points (two goals, two assists) and is plus-2.

Buium played a big role in back-to-back gold-medal winning efforts by the United States at the 2024 and 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship; he had 11 points (five goals, six assists) and was plus-21 in 14 games. Buium had six points (two goals, four assists) and was plus-10 in seven games at the 2025 WJC, averaging 25:13 of ice time.

He ranks second among rookie defensemen this season with 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) and is also second with 10 power-play points (five goals) in 35 games.