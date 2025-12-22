NHL EDGE stats behind Crosby setting Penguins’ points record

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we look at the advanced stats behind Sidney Crosby's continued scoring dominance after he passed Mario Lemieux for the most points in Pittsburgh Penguins history.

---

Sidney Crosby is still at the top of his game at 38 years old, and his advanced stats prowess helped him surpass Mario Lemieux for the most points in Pittsburgh Penguins history.

Crosby's assist on Rickard Rakell's power-play goal against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday gave him 1,724 points in 1,387 career games to move ahead of Lemieux (1,723 points in 915 games) for eighth place on the NHL's all-time points list. Crosby, like his former teammate Lemieux, has spent his entire career with Pittsburgh.

Crosby, who's in his 21st NHL season, also scored his 20th goal of the season Sunday and is tied for the seventh most in the entire League. After setting the NHL record for most consecutive point-per-game seasons (20) last season, Crosby is in position to add another such campaign (37 points in 35 games this season; leads Pittsburgh) to his resume, which includes three Stanley Cup championships (2009, 2016, 2017) and two Conn Smythe Trophy wins (2016, 2017) as most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.