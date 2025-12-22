NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger has been covering the NHL regularly since 1999. Each Monday he will use his extensive network of hockey contacts for his weekly notes column, “Zizing 'Em Up,” to preview the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
Zizing ‘Em Up: Olympics make for ultimate dads trip
Milano Cortina 2026 pinnacle of sons' hockey journeys for Keith Tkachuk, Brian McDavid
TORONTO -- The holidays bring with them a flurry of minor hockey tournaments, featuring early morning games, bleary-eyed parents and cups of stale arena hot chocolate.
Such is the annual rite of being a hockey parent.
Just ask Brian McDavid and Keith Tkachuk.
Each fondly recalls spending seemingly endless days during the festive season at local rinks over the years, either coaching or supporting the teams their sons were on.
Two decades later they remain the epitome of hockey dads, stressing through games their kids play while always being there to offer advice.
The only thing that has changed: Their boys have become NHL stars.
That hasn’t altered the narrative. The nerves are still there for their proud poppas whenever one of them is on the ice, much in the same way they were during a post-Christmas tyke game all those years ago.
And now, with the Olympics on the horizon, those butterflies in their respective guts are poised to churn even more.
“Absolutely,” said Keith Tkachuk, who represented Team USA for four different Olympic Games (1992, 1998, 2002, 2006). “It’s way harder sitting in the stands watching them play than it was being on the ice myself. And that’s only going to escalate in Italy.”
Tkachuk’s kids are Matthew, a forward with the Florida Panthers, and Brady, the captain of the Ottawa Senators. Both were named to the U.S. preliminary roster in June.
Brian McDavid’s son Connor, of course, was a slam-dunk pick for Team Canada. The Edmonton Oilers captain has the chance to represent his country at the Olympics for the first time since being selected No. 1 in the 2015 NHL Draft.
“He’s been waiting a long time for this opportunity,” Brian McDavid said. “And we can’t wait to watch him.”
Once a hockey dad, always a hockey dad.
Golden memory
On Feb. 28, 2010, Sidney Crosby scored the Golden Goal for Canada, the overtime winner that gave the hosts a 3-2 win against the United States in the championship game of the 2010 Vancouver Games.
Like most Canadians, Brian McDavid knew exactly where he and his future NHL star son were.
“Connor’s team had a game that day, so we ended up going to the house of one of the other players on the team,” Brian said. “We got there in the second period and watched the rest. Connor was a huge Sid fan, so it was about as perfect an ending as you could have.”
Sixteen years later, Crosby will be back at the Olympics, this time attempting to add a third gold medal to those won in 2010 and 2014. Only now, Connor McDavid will be on the ice with his idol, not watching on TV cheering him on.
“It’s kind of come full circle for Connor and our family in that way,” Brian said. “It’s magical. I mean, you pick an adjective to use. I’m not sure any one does it quite justice. It’s just …”
He paused to collect his thoughts and emotions.
“I mean, I remember the first time he wore the Canadian jersey on the international stage. It was at the U-18s in Sochi (Russia) in 2014. And I recall how emotional it was watching him skate onto the ice with that jersey on.
“Having been through that, yes, seeing him in that jersey in Italy, on one hand, well, we’ve been there, done that. But this is also different. The history, the legacy of the Olympics, it means so much.
“And then there’s the fact that Sid’s always been Connor’s hero. And to see him out there with him again, like at 4 Nations in February, as an equal, again, this time at the Olympics, and to see how far he’s come, going from minor hockey to representing his country alongside his hero, you almost have to pinch yourself.”
Brian experienced that same surreal vibe at various times during the 4 Nations Face-Off. During one particular Team Canada skate, for example, he recalled having the ultimate hockey dads’ experience.
“So sitting in the stands, alongside myself, was Sid’s dad Troy, Nathan MacKinnon’s dad Graham, Cale Makar’s dad and Brad Marchand’s dad Kevin,” he said. “It was just the five of us. And we’re watching the kids practice. Yes, again, I’m calling them kids. And I remember thinking to myself ‘This is pretty cool.’ And there’s me sitting with them. It was another pinch-me moment.”
There were more to come, none more so than seeing his son score the tournament-winning overtime goal in a 3-2 victory against Team USA.
Just like Crosby had done more than a decade earlier.
Standing in a post-game reception area in the bowels of TD Garden after Connor’s heroics, Brian and a number of other family members of Team Canada players busted out into a rendition of “O Canada.”
“Amazing,” he said.
During the ensuing celebration, Brian shared a special moment with Dave Bennett, father of Team Canada forward Sam Bennett. During his days in minor hockey with York-Simcoe, just north of Toronto, Brian had coached both Connor and Sam. One particular year, after the team won the all-Ontario championship, he and Dave Bennett had posed beside the trophy.
“Now we were here, after the win, posing with another trophy, all these years later, this time the 4 Nations one,” Brian recalled. “I mean, Dave and I had come a long way. And so have our kids.”
When Brian returned to the event hotel in Boston late that night, the Crosby and Marchand families were deep into their celebrations. Brian was invited to join.
“I remember going up to one of their rooms to continue,” he said with a laugh. “Let’s just say the sun was a lot closer to rising than setting when we finally shut things down.
“Hey, parents can have fun too.”
Heavy medal past
When Keith Tkachuk thinks of his two sons wearing Team USA jerseys at the Olympics in February like he himself had done two decades earlier, you can hear the pride in his voice.
“To see your boys out there at the Games representing your country, what can be better than that?” he said.
Truth be told, Matthew and Brady have tasted the Olympic experience before, albeit as kids.
At that time, they were on hand to watch Dad. This time, Dad will be there to watch them.
Back at the 2006 Olympics in Turin, Italy, Keith was one of Team USA’s top forwards. Matthew and Brady made the trip to support him under the personal supervision of mom Chantal.
“I’m not sure how much they remember of it. They were, maybe, 8 and 6 at the time,” Keith said.
“It was actually hard because the athletes at the Olympics stay on their own. So the players don’t get to see their families much because they stay in the Olympic Village. We’re at a different place. We’re on our own schedule. You may have a day off to see them but that’s about it.
“Heading into these Games, I’ve told the boys this stuff. I’ve told them what to expect. A lot of these players have never played in an Olympics and will be experiencing it for the first time. So I’m going to let [Matthew and Brady] do their own thing and we’re going to do our own thing. We’re going over there to cheer them on and enjoy the moment.”
Much like the boys did in 2006, although in a different way.
“I’m sure they recall some of it,” he said. “But at the time, they were kids being kids. They were all dressed up in USA gear. They were getting their faces painted. I think they were just as happy playing stick hockey in the hallways there.
“Looking back now, they probably think that entire experience was pretty cool. And that’s exactly the way we’re approaching it when we go over there to watch them.”
This much is certain: Matthew and Brady fully appreciate the legacy of USA Hockey and its part in the Olympic legacy. And it runs much deeper than just seeing Dad play in the Games.
Keith says the boys learned to appreciate the Miracle on Ice 1980 gold medal-winning U.S. team by watching the 2004 movie “Miracle” starring Kurt Russell, which documented the rags-to-riches Cinderella Americans.
“They love that movie,” he said. “I’m pretty sure they can recite every line.”
But there is more to it than that.
Mike Eruzione, who scored the iconic winning goal in Team USA’s upset of the Soviets in 1980, lived one town over from Keith in Massachusetts.
“So I think that, between watching that movie and me knowing Mike, they learned about what it meant,” Keith said. “And I think Mike gave a speech to the entire Team USA before the 4 Nations final against Canada.”
The 4 Nations Face-Off, he said, was an appetizer for the upcoming Olympics, as helpless as he might feel up in the stands.
“You’re going to wish you could find a way to help your kids down on the ice,” he said. “That’s what every parent wants.
“Whether you’re a hockey parent in minor hockey, in the NHL playoffs or at the Olympics you just want the best for your kids. And it’s going to be hard sitting there not being able to.”
Dream teams
At least the Tkachuks and McDavids know their kids have already been named to their respective teams. The same can’t be said for a lot of the families of as-of-yet-not-named NHL players who wait for the rosters to be filled at the end of this month.
Who’ll make it? Who won’t? We’ll know in less than two weeks.
Brian McDavid knows he’ll be leading an 11-person entourage of family and friends to Milan to watch the Games. In the process, he says he’ll remember what he told Connor, Sam Bennett and their teammates back in their minor hockey days:
“I told the team: “There is no reason you boys can’t make the NHL. Someone has to. Why not you?”
For Connor McDavid, Sam Bennett and the Tkachuk brothers, they’ve achieved that dream. Now comes their Olympic one.
And the hockey dads will be on hand for it all, just as they always have.
QUOTE/UNQUOTE
“He played with Borje Salming. That was his defense partner. He played one Olympics, and he says it’s the coolest thing he’s experienced.” -- Team Sweden candidate Rasmus Andersson of the Calgary Flames about his dad Peter, who played for the Tre Kronor at the 1992 Albertville Games.
OLYMPICS STOCK WATCH
Each week we’ll look at a candidate who’s catching our attention in the push to make his respective national team.
Jake Guentzel, F, USA (Tampa Bay Lightning)
The 31-year-old thrived in the spotlight of the international stage at 4 Nations Face-Off in February, tying Brady Tkachuk for the lead in goals on Team USA with three. Being able to thrive in such big moments is one of the significant characteristics that general manager Bill Guerin and his staff are looking for in candidates, so Guentzel already has checked that box. Now, the veteran wing is heating up at just the right time. Guentzel’s latest heroics came Saturday via a two-goal performance in Tampa Bay’s 6-4 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes at Benchmark International Arena. The performance extended an impressive run for Guentzel in which he’s had eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past six games. In the process he’s at more than a point-per-game pace with 36 (17 goals, 19 assists) in 35 games. Guentzel continues to show the Team USA brass is a proven commodity; all that remains is to see if he officially makes the team.
THE LAST WORD
With Olympic roster announcements coming in and around New Year’s, time is running out on candidates trying to make a final impression. Keeping that in mind, here are some of the key matchups around the League this week with roster implications.
-- Tuesday, Dallas Stars at Detroit Red Wings (6:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, Victory+, truTV, TNT): Frankly, Team USA has enough depth to ice two excellent squads, making the battle for spots that much tougher. In this case, it’s unlikely the Stars’ Jason Robertson and the Red Wings’ Alex DeBrincat will both be picked. But will either?
-- Saturday, Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS): This matchup is full of players looking to represent Canada including forward Sam Bennett (Panthers), defenseman Aaron Ekblad (Panthers), forward Anthony Cirelli (Lightning) and forward Brandon Hagel (Lightning). Forwards Brayden Point (Lightning) and Sam Reinhart (Panthers) were named as part of Canada’s preliminary roster in June. And don’t forget Guentzel’s bid to make Team USA.