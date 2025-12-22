Zizing ‘Em Up: Olympics make for ultimate dads trip

Golden memory

On Feb. 28, 2010, Sidney Crosby scored the Golden Goal for Canada, the overtime winner that gave the hosts a 3-2 win against the United States in the championship game of the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Like most Canadians, Brian McDavid knew exactly where he and his future NHL star son were.

“Connor’s team had a game that day, so we ended up going to the house of one of the other players on the team,” Brian said. “We got there in the second period and watched the rest. Connor was a huge Sid fan, so it was about as perfect an ending as you could have.”

Sixteen years later, Crosby will be back at the Olympics, this time attempting to add a third gold medal to those won in 2010 and 2014. Only now, Connor McDavid will be on the ice with his idol, not watching on TV cheering him on.

“It’s kind of come full circle for Connor and our family in that way,” Brian said. “It’s magical. I mean, you pick an adjective to use. I’m not sure any one does it quite justice. It’s just …”

He paused to collect his thoughts and emotions.

“I mean, I remember the first time he wore the Canadian jersey on the international stage. It was at the U-18s in Sochi (Russia) in 2014. And I recall how emotional it was watching him skate onto the ice with that jersey on.

“Having been through that, yes, seeing him in that jersey in Italy, on one hand, well, we’ve been there, done that. But this is also different. The history, the legacy of the Olympics, it means so much.

“And then there’s the fact that Sid’s always been Connor’s hero. And to see him out there with him again, like at 4 Nations in February, as an equal, again, this time at the Olympics, and to see how far he’s come, going from minor hockey to representing his country alongside his hero, you almost have to pinch yourself.”

Brian experienced that same surreal vibe at various times during the 4 Nations Face-Off. During one particular Team Canada skate, for example, he recalled having the ultimate hockey dads’ experience.

“So sitting in the stands, alongside myself, was Sid’s dad Troy, Nathan MacKinnon’s dad Graham, Cale Makar’s dad and Brad Marchand’s dad Kevin,” he said. “It was just the five of us. And we’re watching the kids practice. Yes, again, I’m calling them kids. And I remember thinking to myself ‘This is pretty cool.’ And there’s me sitting with them. It was another pinch-me moment.”

There were more to come, none more so than seeing his son score the tournament-winning overtime goal in a 3-2 victory against Team USA.

Just like Crosby had done more than a decade earlier.

Standing in a post-game reception area in the bowels of TD Garden after Connor’s heroics, Brian and a number of other family members of Team Canada players busted out into a rendition of “O Canada.”

“Amazing,” he said.

During the ensuing celebration, Brian shared a special moment with Dave Bennett, father of Team Canada forward Sam Bennett. During his days in minor hockey with York-Simcoe, just north of Toronto, Brian had coached both Connor and Sam. One particular year, after the team won the all-Ontario championship, he and Dave Bennett had posed beside the trophy.

“Now we were here, after the win, posing with another trophy, all these years later, this time the 4 Nations one,” Brian recalled. “I mean, Dave and I had come a long way. And so have our kids.”

When Brian returned to the event hotel in Boston late that night, the Crosby and Marchand families were deep into their celebrations. Brian was invited to join.

“I remember going up to one of their rooms to continue,” he said with a laugh. “Let’s just say the sun was a lot closer to rising than setting when we finally shut things down.

“Hey, parents can have fun too.”