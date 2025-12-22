Schaefer signs on as Hockey Fights Cancer champion

Editors note: This story originally appeared on the NHLPA.com the official website of the NHL Players’ Association:

It isn’t only on the ice where Matthew Schaefer has quickly become a difference maker.

Less than halfway into his rookie NHL season, 18-year-old the New York Islanders defenseman has already garnered widespread attention for his stellar, record-setting play – including surpassing Sidney Crosby as the youngest player (18 years, 70 days) in NHL history to score an overtime goal in the regular season.

“I want to be someone who is a good teammate and can be counted on to play at a high level every night,” Schaefer told NHLPA.com at the annual NHLPA Rookie Showcase in September. “I want to help make a difference.”

That approach has carried over into an impactful presence beyond the rink, as found in his commitment to supporting cancer-focused charities and fundraisers, both locally and on a larger scale, including a recent campaign with Kruger Products Inc. Cashmere Collection that helps raise funds for breast cancer research.

Schaefer has become an official Hockey Fights Cancer champion, serving as an ambassador to the joint initiative of the NHLPA and NHL, powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research. His ambassadorship will allow the rookie to further spread awareness and meaningful action all while inspiring others to unite in the fight against cancer.

“When they told me of the opportunity, I jumped right on it,” said the Hamilton, Ontario, native who became the youngest NHL player ever to record a point in four consecutive games to start his career.

“I love helping people and I enjoy being part of something where you can use your voice and show people that they are not alone in whatever they are going through.”

It is a disease that has impacted him on a deeply personal level.

Schaefer, the No. 1 overall pick at the 2025 NHL Draft, lost his mother, Jennifer, to breast cancer in 2024.

Schaefer paid tribute to her at the 2025 NHL Draft with a custom suit jacket that featured Jennifer’s photo and signature stitched into the lining. When his name was called, the Islanders handed Schaefer a team jersey adorned with a lavender Hockey Fights Cancer ribbon sewn on the left chest.