Schaefer signs on as Hockey Fights Cancer champion

Islanders rookie defenseman honoring mom, who died of breast cancer last year

Matthew Schafer NYI NHLPA story

© Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images

By Chris Lomon / NHLPA.com

Editors note: This story originally appeared on the NHLPA.com the official website of the NHL Players’ Association:

It isn’t only on the ice where Matthew Schaefer has quickly become a difference maker.

Less than halfway into his rookie NHL season, 18-year-old the New York Islanders defenseman has already garnered widespread attention for his stellar, record-setting play – including surpassing Sidney Crosby as the youngest player (18 years, 70 days) in NHL history to score an overtime goal in the regular season.

“I want to be someone who is a good teammate and can be counted on to play at a high level every night,” Schaefer told NHLPA.com at the annual NHLPA Rookie Showcase in September. “I want to help make a difference.”

That approach has carried over into an impactful presence beyond the rink, as found in his commitment to supporting cancer-focused charities and fundraisers, both locally and on a larger scale, including a recent campaign with Kruger Products Inc. Cashmere Collection that helps raise funds for breast cancer research.

Schaefer has become an official Hockey Fights Cancer champion, serving as an ambassador to the joint initiative of the NHLPA and NHL, powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research. His ambassadorship will allow the rookie to further spread awareness and meaningful action all while inspiring others to unite in the fight against cancer.

“When they told me of the opportunity, I jumped right on it,” said the Hamilton, Ontario, native who became the youngest NHL player ever to record a point in four consecutive games to start his career.

“I love helping people and I enjoy being part of something where you can use your voice and show people that they are not alone in whatever they are going through.”

It is a disease that has impacted him on a deeply personal level.

Schaefer, the No. 1 overall pick at the 2025 NHL Draft, lost his mother, Jennifer, to breast cancer in 2024.

Schaefer paid tribute to her at the 2025 NHL Draft with a custom suit jacket that featured Jennifer’s photo and signature stitched into the lining. When his name was called, the Islanders handed Schaefer a team jersey adorned with a lavender Hockey Fights Cancer ribbon sewn on the left chest.

"I just want to say to my mom and also all my family and friends and especially you guys [the Islanders front office], thank you," said an emotional Schaefer upon being drafted.

On the night of Nov. 22, on what would have been Jennifer’s birthday, the Islanders hosted their Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

Prior to puck drop, Schaefer walked into UBS Arena wearing a Hockey Fights Cancer jersey. He held a sign that read, “I stand up for mom.” For pregame warmup, his stick was taped lavender.

“Helping others is definitely something I want to do. Everything happens for a reason. My mom battled cancer as hard as she could. I will always look up to her. I know she will always be with me every step of the way and that she is here in spirit with me. She will always have a front-row seat to every hockey game. You have to remember the happy times and memories and keep those close. It’s important to do that.”

In signing on as a Hockey Fights Cancer Champion, Schaefer joins several other current players in advocacy for the cause, including brothers Nick and Marcus Foligno.

“It’s so awesome to be a part of something so special and means a lot to me. I lost my mom due to cancer and the Foligno brothers did as well,” explained Schaefer. “They were by my side and reached out and made it known if I ever need anything they were there for me to help me through the tough times.”

The Chicago Blackhawks forward and Minnesota Wild winger recently launched the Foligno Face-Off – a campaign through Hockey Fights Cancer that plays on their brotherly rivalry to raise funds for breast cancer research in honour of their late mother, Janis Foligno.

“We went through something super similar, and their cottage is just down from mine on the same lake, so I go to know them a little bit. They are the best and super nice guys who care a lot.”

Schaefer, a standout for the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League, is also helping out teammate and Islanders captain, Anders Lee, with the latter’s charitable cancer initiative through Jam Kancer in the Kan.

Over a nearly 10-year span, Lee has teamed with the charity to raise more than $3.2 million for local children who are affected by cancer.

Several teammates, including Schaefer, were on hand for this year’s event held in September.

One month earlier, Schaefer threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field, home of MLB’s New York Mets, and exchanged jerseys with outfielder Brandon Nimmo. Nimmo, at the time with the Mets, gifted the defenceman a pink Breast Cancer Awareness bat.

“It was a great experience,” said Schaefer. “Definitely something I will always remember.”

Outside of helping the Islanders reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs, one of the game’s most prolific young stars will continue to dedicate time and energy to a deeply personal cause.

Just what the hockey world would expect from a player committed to his goal of helping others.

“To be part of the fight against cancer is very special and I want to do whatever I can to help others going through a tough time.”

