Flyers go with size, power in huge 1st round of 2025 NHL Draft

In Nesbitt, the Flyers got one of the top and most improved centers in the draft who had 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 65 games with Windsor of the OHL this season.

He compares his style to Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn.

"A lot of grit, very physical game," Nesbitt said of his own game. "I'll fight if I have to. I'll stick up for my teammates. Play a full 200-foot game. I'll put the puck in the back of the net in big moments. I'm a big centerman and I'm ready to go."

Said Philadelphia president Keith Jones, "He looks like a Flyer to me."

Briere told Nesbitt he was their guy all along, which is why they traded two first-round picks to get him. He said they needed a big, left-shot center who plays with a combination of skill and physicality.

"The priority with pick No. 1 was to get the best player available," Briere said. "We said it all along, yeah we would have preferred a center, but we felt we couldn't pass up on the chance to bring a difference maker like Porter Martone to the team. With the second selection, because we didn't get to jump in on a center at that spot we wanted to jump in and make sure we got a center, a center that could be a difference maker. Jack was going pretty soon right after our pick, we know that, so we made the trade to try to get up and get quality over quantity in that case."

Martone said he had a feeling the Flyers were going to pick him when it got to their selection at No. 6.

"I definitely had good talks with Philly and I knew they were interested," Martone said. "I was going to just be myself when I went into my meetings and I think they liked me as a person as well. I had a bit of a feeling there and when they called my name it was pretty cool."

It was Philadelphia sports legend Charles Barkley who called his name, the basketball Hall of Famer and former 76ers power forward announcing the pick virtually on behalf of the Flyers.

"That was pretty special," Martone said. "I never thought that would ever happen but when he said my name, that was a pretty cool moment."

Nesbitt wasn't initially prepared to be selected at No. 12. In fact, he said he made a quick trip to the bathroom just before the Flyers acquired the pick from the Penguins.

He made it back in time to hear former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham call his name.

"They obviously wanted to get me and trading those two picks to get me is unbelievable," Nesbitt said. "I'm very honored."