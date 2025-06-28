Flyers go with size, power in huge 1st round of 2025 NHL Draft

LOS ANGELES -- The Philadelphia Flyers didn't go into Friday night thinking they had to look for size along with ability, but they went big anyway on what could turn out to be a huge night for the franchise.
Philadelphia selected 6-foot-3, 204-pound forward Porter Martone with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater.
The Flyers then traded up, sending picks Nos. 22 and 31 to the Pittsburgh Penguins, so they could select 6-foot-4, 187-pound center Jack Nesbitt with the No. 12 pick.
"It's a nice bonus that they're both tall and will bring us size as well, but it just kind of worked out that way," Flyers general manager Danny Briere said. "It wasn't a plan we had in mind going into the draft that we wanted to get bigger. It just happened that way."
Nevertheless, the Flyers got two of the first dozen players chosen in the draft measuring a combined 12 feet, seven inches, and weighing a combined 391 pounds (and growing).
In Martone, the Flyers got a right-handed power winger with gamebreaking ability out of Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League. He led the Steelheads with 61 assists, 98 points, 29 power-play points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 57 games while serving as their captain.
The 18-year-old has been compared favorably to Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry and Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk.
"I grew as a leader and I think I just grew as an overall person (this season)," Martone said. "I wanted to go to the rink every day and make myself better each day. That's something I really focused on, and I think I did that."