Schaefer selected No. 1 by Islanders at 2025 NHL Draft

Schaefer wore a suit jacket that included photos of his mom on the inner lining nearest his heart. It was an emotional moment for Schaefer, who lost his mother, Jennifer, to breast cancer in February 2024, two months after his billet mother, Emily Matson, died in an apparent suicide.

“I just wanted to be picked," Schaefer said. "I’ve dreamed about it my whole life. So to hear your name called is pretty cool. As you guys can see, I couldn't control the tears. Obviously, thinking about my mom a little extra today. I know she'd be very proud. I’d love her to be here in person. But obviously cancer sucks. So she's with me in spirit. So I know she’s not suffering, and she's happy, smiling down, and always with me.”

The Islanders jersey that Schaefer pulled on while on stage with Bettman featured a breast cancer ribbon on the left chest, which Schaefer leaned over to kiss.

"This is a high-class organization," Schaefer said. "And to do that for me, it means a lot, and it goes a long way. And you know, a lot of people can say, Oh, it's just a ribbon, but it means a lot for me. And you know, my mom's a big part of my life. And this jersey I'm gonna hang up for sure. And I mean, that ribbon has a little extra meaning to it.”

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the pick in the first scheduled decentralized draft in League history. Top prospects had the ability to be present, but team executives, coaches and scouts instead gathered in a central location in their home market or a place of their choosing.

With the No. 2 pick, the San Jose Sharks selected forward Michael Misa of Saginaw of the OHL, followed by the Chicago Blackhawks taking forward Anton Frondell of Sweden at No. 3. With the No. 4 pick, the Utah Mammoth selected forward Caleb Desnoyers of Moncton of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, followed by the Nashville Predators taking forward Brady Martin of Sault Ste. Marie of the OHL at No. 5.

Schaefer, No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters all season, was named "Best Skater" of the Western Conference in the OHL coaches' poll and won the Canadian Hockey League Top Prospect Award.

"I want to play in the NHL next season, and I think it's really going to translate if I have a good summer," Schaefer said. "I'll be in the gym, working out with (trainer) Bryan Marshall, and my defense coach (former NHL defenseman) Mark Giordano. He's very smart, he's played in the League, is a Norris Trophy winner (in 2019) so you want to be like him.

"He's going to be helping me with a lot of things and I'm going to be skating with him a lot. In the gym, I want to get bigger, stronger, and faster."

Among the NHL players Schaefer will likely skate with this summer at the Canadian Ice Academy in Mississauga, Ontario, is Islanders defenseman and Erie alumnus Adam Pelech. They each work out with Marshall.

"I just think that Schaefer's someone who can take over a game from the back end and recognize what skill he needs to use to do that," Central Scouting associate director David Gregory said. "He sizes up opponents as good as anyone I've seen because you can see him adapt his game as it goes on. He's not going to stop when he sees an opportunity to get to the net.

"If by the middle of the second period the opposing coach is doing something different to neutralize him, Matthew will say, 'OK, watch this.' Instead of rushing with it, he'll hit the guy who's open on wing now and that's what is so translatable to the NHL ... that hockey sense, compete and skating. That ability is so tough to pass up."

Erie general manager David Brown chose Schaefer No. 1 in the 2023 OHL draft after winning the 2023 OHL Lottery with the second-best odds.

"I remember [then-Erie GM] Sherry Bassin talking about Connor McDavid in an interview, and it was almost similar to what we're saying now about Schaefer ... he had the ability to make plays before the plays even happened," Brown said. "He knew where pucks were going, knew what he was going to do once he got to that puck. His instinctual vision, hockey IQ and awareness were off the charts.

"I have no doubt he's a No. 1 defenseman in the National Hockey League. I know he needs to gain weight and muscle, but the other tools he has are unique. When you put it together with who he is as a person, it's generational."

And now, he's and Islander.

“Go Isles Go...I can't wait," Schaefer said. "It's an honor. All the Isles fans here before taking pictures with them, they're amazing. They're doing chants. You can see how tight-knit the group is with the fans, everyone, and they care so much, That’s what you want behind you when you're playing at home. So can't wait to get started. That's the biggest thing. I can't wait to get started. And I can't wait for this long journey together.”