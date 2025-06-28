Martin celebrates being picked by Predators with NHL Draft party on family farm

ELORA, Ontario -- Late Thursday night, while many of the NHL’s top draft prospects were enjoying the bright lights and glamour that is Los Angeles before the biggest day of their respective lives, Brady Martin was out in the darkness rounding up cows.

His cows.

Somehow they’d escaped the perimeters of the family farm here and taken residence on one of the adjoining roads, hardly an ideal location for cattle.

Or, for that matter, commuters driving through the southern Ontario night.

“It’s what you do,” the 18-year-old said Friday, moments after having been drafted into the NHL. “When issues like that come up on the farm, you go with the flow.

“It’s what we do. It’s who we are. It’s who I am.”

And after the biggest day of his life, what Brady Martin is now is a member of the Nashville Predators.

“It’s hard to believe,” he said, shaking his head. “For someone who loves living on the farm, loves living in the country, loves country music, to be going to the home of country music, well …”

Consider it the perfect match, given Martin’s story.

He grew up in the lush countryside about 20 miles north of the city of Waterloo on the family farm, where getting up to milk cows, feed chickens and rake up manure at 6 a.m. has always been in his blood. He loved hockey, sure, but admits he didn’t start taking it seriously until he was 15. Whatever happened with hockey, he said, he would always return to farm life.

As such, when the invites came for the top prospects to attend the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft in person at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater, the Martins decided they’d rather celebrate Brady’s big day at the farm with family and friends.

Sure enough, at the Martin home there were chairs outside for about 100 people, including ones designated for his agent, Cam Stewart, and his fitness guru, Matt Nichol. Coffee was served on a table at the back of a pickup truck. Cold bottles of water could be found in the shovel of a nearby tractor.