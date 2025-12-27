Ekblad’s main goal for Panthers at Winter Classic is winning game vs. Rangers

Longtime defenseman focused on result in 1st outdoor game in Florida history

aaron_ekblad_wc_bug

© Sam Hodde/Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- To tell the truth, Aaron Ekblad cares about one thing most when it comes to the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic.

It isn’t the nostalgia, although he has roots that he could romanticize, having played shinny outdoors during his junior hockey days in Canada.

It isn’t the hoopla, either, although he can appreciate the importance of this moment more than anyone else who will be on the ice, having spent his entire NHL career with the Florida Panthers.

“I want to win the game,” he said.

OTT@FLA: Ekblad fires it in on the power play

When the Panthers host the New York Rangers at loanDepot park in Miami on Jan. 2 (8 p.m. ET; HBO Max, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS), they will play outdoors for the first time in team history. The NHL will stage an outdoor game for the first time in the Sunshine State.

But the 29-year-old defenseman looks at it as just another game.

The Panthers are trying to become the first team to win the Stanley Cup three years in a row since the New York Islanders won four straight championships from 1980-83. They’re in a tight race, tied with the Rangers for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

That’s what matters to him.

This isn’t like when Ekblad played for Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League from 2011-14. Back then, his billet family lived on Lake Simcoe. He and his teammates would shovel off the ice and play on the lake, or they’d go to another billet family’s house that had an outdoor rink with boards and benches.

He has memories of horsing around with teammates like Anthony Camara, Brendan Lemieux and Mark Scheifele. Even though they spent so much time at the rink indoors, they loved skating outdoors. They were carefree.

“I think when you’re that age, [hockey’s] kind of all you got,” Ekblad said. “No family, no wife, no kids, no nothing. You’re just going out and having fun, hanging out. If we didn’t have school, if we didn’t have a morning skate, we would go shoot some pucks on the ice.”

The Panthers selected Ekblad with the No. 1 pick of the 2014 NHL Draft, and he won the Calder Trophy in 2014-15, when he was voted the NHL rookie of the year. He has spent years helping them build.

In four of his first five seasons, they didn’t make the playoffs. They didn’t win a series until his eighth season. In his ninth season, they made the Stanley Cup Final. In his 10th and 11th, they won the Cup.

Ekblad signed an eight-year, $48.8 million contract July 1 to remain with Florida, saying it meant the world to him.

Only center Aleksander Barkov has played more games (804) in Panthers history, and the captain won’t be able to play in the Winter Classic due to a knee injury. Ekblad is the all-time leader in games (767), goals (119), assists (274) and points (393) among Panthers defensemen.

“If you could say that there’s a soul to our team, he owns some of it,” general manager Bill Zito said. “[Barkov] owns some of it, and everybody in their own way owns a little bit of it. But those guys who have been here, who lived through different times, who were willing to adapt to changes that needed to be made … it’s inspiring. He’s a guy that always wanted to stay. It was no secret. He said, ‘I want to stay. Let’s figure out a way.’”

aaron-ekblad-wc-ft-2

© Photo by Ben Ludeman/NHLI via Getty Images

Ekblad never thought there would be a way for the Panthers to host an outdoor game.

“I didn’t think it was possible just with the weather,” he said.

He still wonders about the ice and how wintry this Classic will be.

For the first time at an outdoor game, the NHL is using two Mobile Refrigeration Units to maintain the ice. The stadium, normally the home of the Miami Marlins of Major League Baseball, has a retractable roof. The NHL will keep it closed to build the ice and plans to open it before the game at night.

“I would love to get invited to go play in one up north, too,” Ekblad said. “That would be a great thing, I think, for our franchise as well. It’ll be missing that cold aspect, so it’ll be interesting.”

How crazy will it be to walk out in front of more than 35,000 fans in a stadium in Miami to play hockey?

“It’s exciting,” Ekblad said. “I think certainly as a franchise and being here for so long and the way we’ve turned it around, the opportunity to show out in front of that many fans is going to be awesome.”

Especially if they earn two points in the standings.

