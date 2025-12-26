McDavid, Oilers hope upcoming home schedule can help tip Pacific race

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid can hear opportunity knocking for the Edmonton Oilers and wants to make the most of it.

The Oilers captain said he and his teammates are looking to carry the momentum built up prior to the Dec. 24-26 holiday break through the next phase of their schedule, which features a heavy dose of home games and gives Edmonton a chance to take control in the Pacific Division race.

“It’s a great opportunity, a great, great opportunity for our group here,” McDavid said prior to the break. “We’re home for most of January, we don't go East again, we’ve gotten a lot of tough trips out of the way. We’re healthy and are only getting healthier.”

Despite not being able to put together three consecutive wins at any point through their first 38 games this season, the Oilers (19-13-6) still entered the break with a share of first place in the Pacific.

Edmonton resumes its schedule and can win three straight for the first time this season when it faces the Calgary Flames (15-18-4) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW).

The Oilers then play at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

From there, Edmonton, which is 10-3-3 at home this season, will play 13 of its next 18 games at Rogers Place -- including 11 of 15 in January -- heading into the Feb. 6-24 break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“I like where our group can go,” McDavid said. “This is a big month for us coming up. We have to take advantage of this schedule at home here and make a push.”

It has been a winding road for the Oilers to the top of the Pacific with the Vegas Golden Knights (17-8-10) and Anaheim Ducks (21-14-2); they are a three-way tie for the division lead with 44 points each.

Edmonton was outside of a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the start of December, but went on an 8-2-1 run fueled by McDavid and center Leon Draisaitl.