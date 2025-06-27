Schaefer keeps late mother close to heart at 2025 NHL Draft

Islanders select defenseman No.1, place Hockey Fights Cancer ribbon on jersey

schaefer_jacket_720
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Matthew Schaefer wasn't going to the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft without his mother close to his heart.

The top defenseman prospect in the draft lost his mother, Jennifer, to breast cancer in February of 2024. On Friday, he had her picture and signature stitched to the inside part of his suit jacket on the left side which he proudly showed off for television cameras.

"That was the biggest thing to put her on my heart," Schaefer in a interview before the draft. "I know she's always with me in spirit and I wish she could be here in person but I know she's smiling down and has a seat right beside us... I just miss her so much."

The interview where he showed off his tribute happened just a few minutes before the defenseman was selected by the New York Islanders with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Islanders presented him with a home blue jersey with his name and No. 25 on the back, with a purple Hockey Fights Cancer ribbon sewn on the left chest. A clearly emotional Schaefer gave the ribbon a kiss after donning the jersey.

"I just want to say to my mom and also all my family and friends and especially you guys (the Islanders front office), thank you," Schaefer said, fighting back tears after the selection.

Schaefer's father, Todd, was also overwhelmed with emotion following the selection.

Schaefer has experienced more loss than most 17-year-olds, losing his mother, his billet mom, Emily Matson and the owner of his team the Erie Otters of the OHL all in the past year and a half.

“This is a high-class organization," Schaefer said. "And to do that for me, it means a lot, and it goes a long way... A lot of people can say, 'Oh, it's just a ribbon,' but it means a lot for me. And you know, my mom's a big part of my life. And this jersey I'm gonna hang up for sure. And I mean, that ribbon has a little extra meaning to it.”

- NHL.com Independent Correspondent Stefan Roser contributed to this report.

