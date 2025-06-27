Schaefer keeps late mother close to heart at 2025 NHL Draft

"I just want to say to my mom and also all my family and friends and especially you guys (the Islanders front office), thank you," Schaefer said, fighting back tears after the selection.

Schaefer's father, Todd, was also overwhelmed with emotion following the selection.

Schaefer has experienced more loss than most 17-year-olds, losing his mother, his billet mom, Emily Matson and the owner of his team the Erie Otters of the OHL all in the past year and a half.

“This is a high-class organization," Schaefer said. "And to do that for me, it means a lot, and it goes a long way... A lot of people can say, 'Oh, it's just a ribbon,' but it means a lot for me. And you know, my mom's a big part of my life. And this jersey I'm gonna hang up for sure. And I mean, that ribbon has a little extra meaning to it.”

