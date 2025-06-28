Meredith Gaudreau makes Blue Jackets selection at 2025 NHL Draft

The Columbus Blue Jackets were honored to have a special guest make their pick at the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft: Meredith Gaudreau.

The widow of late NHL All-Star Johnny Gaudreau made the team's selection after being greeted by a standing ovation and chants of "Johnny! Johnny!" from hockey fans in attendance at L.A. Live's Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday.

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were tragically killed when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles in Salem County, New Jersey, on Aug. 29. The pair have been honored and remembered by the League the entire season.

"I just wanted to take this time to thank every single team and every single fan base for your support for my family this past season," Meredith said from the podium on Friday. "It's truly an honor to be here, and from the bottom of my heart I thank you."

Following the emotional moment, Meredith composed herself and announced defenseman Jackson Smith from Tri-City of the Western Hockey League as the Blue Jackets' pick at No. 14.

“It was incredible, I'm sure you guys were watching it," Smith said. "Just to see the support in the stands and the crowd for the Gaudreau family, it was an incredible moment. So, to be picked right after that felt even extra special for me, and getting to meet her and talk to her, it was really cool.”

The moment was clearly not lost on Smith, a native of Calgary, who grew up a Flames fan and idolized Johnny Gaudreau. He's now a member of the only other organization Gaudreau played for during his stellar career.

"Hearing the crowd and the reaction to it, the whole NHL is behind her and their family. Being able to get drafted to them it's definitely surreal," Smith said. "Growing up and going to Flames games, watching him play and thinking how incredible he was as a player, it's crazy to me. I'm just super grateful for this."

Johnny Gaudreau was selected by Calgary in the fourth round (No. 104) of the 2011 NHL Draft before becoming a seven-time NHL All-Star.

When Meredith was asked about the crowd's reaction to her making the selection, she said, "My greatest honor is representing him, so I'm really honored to be here."