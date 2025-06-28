Islanders make big splash with ‘three great players’ in 1st round of 2025 Draft

ELMONT, N.Y. -- The New York Islanders found the next cornerstone of their franchise on Friday, but they were far from done after selecting Matthew Schaefer with the No. 1 pick at the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

As expected, Schaefer, a defenseman with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League, was the top selection at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, much to the delight of the roughly 10,000 Islanders fans who were 3,000 miles away at the team’s draft party at UBS Arena.

With the likes of current Islanders players Mathew Barzal, Ryan Pulock, Casey Cizikas, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Scott Mayfield, along with superfan and “Cobra Kai” star Ralph Macchio in attendance, a roar from Schaefer’s new home commenced as confetti rained down onto the fans standing on the arena floor.