NHL Draft Top Prospect Youth Hockey Clinic proves big hit

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Hours before the biggest night of their hockey lives, six of the top prospects for the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft found the perfect way to ease some of the tension.

Erie defenseman Matthew Schaefer, Saginaw forward Michael Misa, Boston College forward James Hagens, Brampton forward Porter Martone, Brantford forward Jake O'Brien and Oshawa defenseman Haoxi (Simon) Wang joined members of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition (PIC) for the NHL Draft Top Prospect Youth Hockey Clinic at Toyota Sports Performance Center.

"It was great," Misa said. "I think it's good to just do this the day of, because you kind of get your mind off the draft a little bit too. You're kind of not stressed as much as having fun with kids."

At times it was tough to tell who was having more fun, the approximately 60 kids ages 5-10, the prospects, or the PIC members, a group that included Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves and NHL alumni Anson Carter, Georges Laraque, Mark Fraser, JT Brown, Anthony Stewart, Al Montoya and P.K. Subban. Also on the ice were retired women's hockey stars Manon Rheaume and Blake Bolden, each of whom works for the Los Angeles Kings.

"To be able to create this space and to bring all of my colleagues and the Player Inclusion Coalition and these prospects, who are just amazing with the kids on the ice on the biggest day of their lives, being able to kind of shift their mindset to give back, is unbelievable," said Bolden, a Kings community and hockey development specialist. "I think it's just going to be a moment that these kids are going to remember for the rest of their lives."

Among those youngsters was 11-year-old Jordan Moore, a defenseman on an in-house team based out of Toyota Sports Performance Center as well as a tournament team, the Toyota Sports Center Legends.

"It was exciting, but it was also tiring, because they're older than us, and they're going to be in the NHL soon," Moore said. "So they gave us a real hard time, especially when we did a scrimmage, but it was still fun, and they're all super nice."

The kids all got time to talk to the prospects and the PIC members, but the prospects enjoyed the conversations as much or more.