Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 26
© New Jersey Devils / Linus Ullmark
New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt and Ottawa Senators forward Fabian Zetterlund sleighed Christmas. Bratt dressed up as Santa Claus for Jacob Markstrom’s kids on Wednesday. Markstrom’s son pointed out the window and giggled when he saw Santa (Bratt) waving to him outside. The trio then posed for a picture in front of the Christmas tree together.
Zetterlund suited up as “Zanta” for Linus Ullmark’s kids. The Senators forward waved to the kids from outside as he arrived with a sack of toys. Zanta and Ullmark got a photo together.
Ranking: Here comes Santa Claus
Blake Coleman’s son wanted to ask his dad a question. The Calgary Flames forward’s toddler, Cooper, stole a reporter’s tape recorder during a pregame media scrum on Saturday. The adorable tot was mesmerized by the recorder before his dad joked “whose toy do I have?” and returned it to the journalist.
Ranking: Flames junior reporter
Sidney Crosby became the all-time Pittsburgh Penguins points leader with a little help from his friends. After the Penguins captain scored his 1, 724th career point and passed Mario Lemieux on Sunday, Evgeni Malkin presented Crosby with his record-breaking pucks in the locker room. Malkin joked that Crosby got a small piece of him because he gave the Penguins captain “lots of points.” As Malkin handed Crosby the pucks, Malkin then suggested they cut the pucks in half. Kris Letang cracked his own joke saying, they were waiting for Crosby to break the record to start winning. The Penguins defeated the Canadiens 4-3.
Ranking: Historic pals
4. Minnesota Wild
The Minnesota Wild didn’t receive coal in their stockings. In a video posted to social media, the Wild were asked to name a teammate who would be on the top of the nice list. Forward Mats Zuccarello put himself before stating he preferred a trivia question. Many players picked themselves or the teammate standing next to them. Forward Marcus Johansson received a few votes and so did defenseman Brock Faber. Goalie Filip Gustavsson received a vote on the nice list and off the nice list, canceling each other out.
Ranking: Did they check it twice?