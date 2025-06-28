Marguerite Moreau, Joshua Jackson announce Ducks 2025 Draft pick

LOS ANGELES -- Marguerite Moreau not only helped the Anaheim Ducks make their first-round pick at the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Friday. She had advice for him, too.

“I know how to do the “Flying V,” Moreau said. “Not many do.”

Moreau played Connie in “The Mighty Ducks,” the 1992 film that not only brought the “Flying V” into the hockey lexicon, it also laid the groundwork for the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim to join the NHL as an expansion team one year later.

Now, 32 years after the iconic hockey film, Moreau and co-star Joshua Jackson were at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater to announce the Anaheim Ducks’ first-round pick. It was WHL forward Roger McQueen, who was selected No. 10.

Jackson, who played youth superstar Charlie Conway in the film, said being at the Draft on Friday was a “full-circle moment.”

“It’s not lost on me after all these years, new ownership, new everything, new color scheme,” said Jackson, wearing an orange Ducks jersey with the original Ducks goalie-mask logo. “It’s an incredible thing to have made this movie as a child having no concept or thought or even a dream of this being a possibility. And now here we are.”

Jackson said he was asked about four weeks ago if he was interested in representing the Ducks at the Draft. He didn’t hesitate.

“I’m a lifelong hockey fan, I’m a Canadian boy,” said Jackson, who is from Vancouver. “So you know, I love to be around the NHL. And then for something like this, whatever name comes up, we get to be part of making someone’s dream come true. So that’s really cool.”

Moreau, who lives in Orange County and attends plenty of Ducks games a year, said it’s incredible to think that she is not only linked to her favorite NHL team because of the movie she made when she was 14, but now she will be forever linked to McQueen.

“I’m going to want to have them over for dinner,” Moreau said. “I’m so excited.”

And she’s excited for the future of the Ducks.

“We are rebuilding, is a big word we like to say,” Moreau said. “But also, we have a great new coach (Joel Quenneville). We have the 10th pick this year. So, I feel like we're in a really good position. Everyone's really positive. It feels good in the Honda Center. And you can feel that hope and excitement.”